The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a brilliant little sport sedan to drive, a true delight every time you get a chance to jump behind the wheel. But what might it be like on a road trip? Well, it's a sedan, so obviously you can bring some friends along, but the back seat certainly isn't the largest out there and neither is the trunk. To be clear, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. A bigger Giulia would probably be a worse Giulia to drive. One simply needs to be aware of the trade-off.

According to the specs, the Giulia's trunk measures ... um, actually, they're not listed anywhere on the specs provided on the Stellantis media website. For any Giulia from 2024 to 2017. Let's go ahead and check the consumer website then. Wow, nothing there, either. OK then, thank goodness for the luggage test, then. Let's snap to it!

OK, so here is the trunk. It is not big, but how might it compare to other sport sedans I've tested, including the Genesis G70 (10.5 cubic-feet), Cadillac CT4 (10.9) and BMW 3 Series (depends on model)? Let's find out.

As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

There are two options here. On the left, the fancy bag on top of one of the medium black roller bags, plus the biggest bag (gray) and smallest roller (blue). Alternatively, I could fit the small blue and its bigger check-in sibling, plus the two medium-sized bags -- but the small blue one would be a big squished.

Obviously, as you can see here, there's lots of left over space. There's also two bags left out regardless of configuration.

Why?

There's just not a lot of height in this trunk, and there are things hanging down that hamper it further. Shown above are speakers can might catch on something, plus the fat structural crossmember running above the fold-down seat pass-through that prevents bags from sliding all the way back.

The biggest hindrance, though, are these large seat pass-through pulls on the left and right side of the trunk. They got in the way when trying to stack bags on their bellies atop each other.

While a nice feature to have for folding down the seats, their presence makes it more likely that you'll actually need that pass-through in the first place.

So how does this compare to its sport sedan competitors? It's in fact just a little better than the G70, which could only fit the three biggest bags but had a bunch of leftover space for smaller, soft-side bags or totes or something. The CT4 was better, fitting everything but the biggest bag with less space left over than either the Alfa or G70. The standard BMW 3 Series could fit everything but the fancy bag, while the plug-in hybrid 330e matched the CT4.

Can I wager a guess as to a cargo volume number? It's probably in the 10 cubic-feet range given the similarity to the G70 and CT4, but it's also hard to really know given all that extra space.

So, if anyone asks, "How big is the Giulia's trunk?" just answer, "It can fit the fancy bag on top of one of the medium black roller bags, plus the biggest bag and smallest roller."