As we've previously discovered with the Lexus LC and Porsche 911, you shouldn't discount a sports car's road-tripping potential because you think it can't carry all your stuff. Of course, the main reason they're able to carry surprisingly so much is the presence of otherwise vestigial back seats that are crap for carrying humans but pretty darn useful for our baggage.

Of course, the two-seat Porsche 718 Cayman (and its Boxster sibling) don't have that particular benefit. Instead, the mid-engined 718 twins have both a trunk and a frunk in which to deposit junk. The result, on paper, is a grand total of 14.7 cubic feet of space, which is comparable to the trunk of a midsize family sedan. It's also a completely useless number since it's the sum of two different volumes: the 5.2-cubic-foot frunk and the 9.5-cubic-foot trunk, which itself is a deceiving number for reasons you're about to see.

In the end, though, none of that really matters. The 718's a sports car, and it's more than capable of bringing enough stuff on a road trip.

This deep space up front is awfully similar to what you'll find in the new 911, but on paper is actually 0.7 cubic feet larger. As Zac tested the 911 with his own bags, I can only guess as to the difference (if any) between the two.

Here's the rundown of my equipment: two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

This would be one of the check-in bags (specifically the slightly smaller one) on top of one of the medium-sized bags. Basically, the frunk alone has more than enough suitcasing potential for a weekend away for two.

But wait, there's more!

Here is the hatchbacked trunk, but you can obviously see that it's an unusual space. The total volume is 9.5 cubic feet, obviously a higher number than the frunk, but that figure is really only applicable if you need to haul mass quantities of tennis balls or packing peanuts.

Actual bags? Not so much. The supposedly smaller frunk is more useful.

The 911 Carrera's back seat/cargo area has only 9.2 cubic feet on paper, yet as Zac discovered, it can easily store three sizable bags. The Cayman, by contrast, could only manage one of the three carry-on roller bags back here while the fancy bag sits rather smooshed between the engine and hatch glass. It's at least kept from flying into the cabin thanks to a metal guardrail that may also serve double duty as a chassis-strengthening cross member.

This engine-topping space, however questionably useful it may be, is the difference between the Cayman and the Boxster. In that, the roof folds into roughly this area.

Actually, there are two other differences.

There are little cubbies on each side of the parcel shelf under the rear quarter windows. They are NOT easy to reach from the cargo area, as you might be able to tell from the craptacular photo I attempted above right. If I were to guess, I'd say they're about the size of a milk carton. What can you use them for? Shrugging man emoji. Get creative.

Two other details here.

Left are the dueling remote frunk and trunk switches. Don't see those very often.

Right is the government-mandated glow-in-the-dark escape pull that's located in the frunk. Always good for a laugh ... or a shudder as to the scenario in which this might get used.

And finally ...

I just like this picture. Such luggage testing symmetry.

Moral of the story: The trunk and total cargo volumes may be moot, but the Cayman can still carry an awful lot of your stuff along for the fast, wildly fun ride.

