2022 Hyundai Elantra Luggage Test | How big is the trunk?

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra, which carries over unchanged after being completely redesigned last year, has a trunk capacity of 14.2 cubic feet. That goes for both the gas-only and hybrid versions. This isn't quite as big as the 14.8-cubic-foot Civic trunk, but it aces the 13.2-cubic-foot Mazda 3 sedan trunk. Ultimately, though, it doesn't matter all that much, because all of these represent surprisingly enormous trunks for compact sedans. These are not only bigger than past examples, but greatly exceed what you'll find in luxury compact models like the Cadillac CT4 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

So, how do all those numbers translate into actual stuff? Well, pretty much exactly as those numbers would predict.

Here is the trunk. It looks basically the same as what you'd find in the Civic trunk. Wide opening, wide at the rear, no strangeness.

It does have gooseneck hinges, however, which go down further into the trunk than the Civic's. It also has that speaker on one side you have to be aware of.

Now, on to the bags. As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

Yep, they all fit. I had to make sure the bags on top were clear of the hinges (not difficult), and the speaker didn't pose a problem. I actually could've fit the smaller blue roller bag up there without issue. There was also a fair bit of space left over, say for a grocery bag on each side, between the rear-most bags and the wheel wells. Again, this is comparable to the Civic.

Some other details.

Here is the spare tire. It's a space saver, but it exists, so yay. It seems that the Elantra Hybrid also has the spare, unlike the Tucson Hybrid.

The trunk in this midgrade Elantra SEL is opened by pressing this little button that's hidden within the taillight unit.

And that about does it for the Elantra luggage test. Little car, big trunk. I'd also like to point out this is a bigger, more easily loaded cargo space than those of the following similarly priced SUVs: Chevy Trailblazer, Subaru Crosstrek, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Venue and Ford Escape. Just saying.