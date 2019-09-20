The 2020 Hyundai Palisade has 18 cubic-feet of space behind its raised third-row seat. That's more than nearly all of its three-row crossover competitors, but what exactly does that translate to in terms of actual luggage? Hyundai plopped in a gigantic 100-quart cooler and a pair of huge Callaway golf bags to demonstrate that size, but we prefer regular old suitcases around here. Specifically, the five roller suitcases in my garage, plus a fancy little overnight bag. That's six bags for a vehicle that holds seven people, or eight if you get the second-row bench rather than our test Palisade's captain's chairs.

Below is the Palisade with the third-row lowered. In this configuration, there is 45.8 cubic-feet of space.

Standard on this Palisade Limited and optional on the SEL, the third-row seats raise, lower and recline by pushing these buttons below. There is also a recline button further forward for the third-row passengers.

Once the third-row is raised and placed at its least reclined position, this is the space you get.

The floor portion lifts up and can be secured in place by a little hook and rope, but it's more for storage than extra luggage space. It's plastic and appears to be drainable, so this is a good place to put wet shoes, bathing suits or other items that might soil the carpet.

OK, now onto the main show. Let's see how many of those suitcases can fit. As it turns out, there's enough room for the two largest roller bags (midsizers, you would need to check these) and two larger carry-on roller bags. That's very impressive. In my testing thus far, only the Volkswagen Atlas has been only the slightest bit better.

Now, to fit the smallest two bags, all I had to do was lower the 40 portion of the split-folding third-row. As such, you'd still have room for five people in this Palisade (squeezing in someone into the middle would be tough) or six people if you had the second-row captain's chairs. And as a refresher, the Palisade has one of the most spacious and comfortable third-row seats in the segment. I'm 6-foot-3 and fit quite comfortably.

One of the big bags and the fancy bags went on the lowered 40 portion.

So there you have it, here's what fits (and doesn't fit) behind the third row of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.