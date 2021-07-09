2022 Honda Civic Luggage Test | Not-so-compact trunk

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan's trunk measures 14.8 cubic-feet, which is 0.3 cu-ft smaller than the old Civic's, but still really huge for a car labeled "compact." In fact, its trunk is basically the same size as that of the Mazda6 and within spitting distance of most other midsize sedans. It blows away various compact luxury models, including the Cadillac CT4 and BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe. On paper at least.

Let's take a look at how much there is in terms of actual luggage. I'll also compare it to the Honda Accord as well as the other compact sedan I've luggage tested, the Mazda3.

Here it is. Large opening, wide at the rear, generally easy to load.

The hinges are egg crushers, but this is the extent of their downward motion. Those of many of the midsize sedans I've tested are larger.

Now, on to the bags. As in every luggage test I do, I use two midsize roller suitcases that would need to be checked in at the airport (26 inches long, 16 wide, 11 deep), two roll-aboard suitcases that just barely fit in the overhead (24L x 15W x 10D), and one smaller roll-aboard that fits easily (23L x 15W x 10D). I also include my wife's fancy overnight bag just to spruce things up a bit (21L x 12W x 12D).

First, you can see above that the four biggest bags can fit standing up width wise. This is something common among midsize sedans, including the segment-leading Honda Accord. Basically, the big difference is the amount of depth behind these bags. Basically, there's enough room left over in the Accord for that small blue bag up there to lay down on its belly. It has to be on its side in the Civic.

Now, with all the bags inside, including the fancy bag. It's pretty much full, but there's a bit more space left over and it was a bit easier to load than the Mazda3 sedan trunk, which also surprisingly swallowed all the bags. You can see it below left.

On the other hand, the Accord (above right) has an almost comical amount of space left over. There was actually enough for me to stuff in a 38-quart Coleman cooler and a duffle bag.

Basically, that means the Civic has the trunk of a midsize sedan and the Accord has the trunk of a midsize wagon.