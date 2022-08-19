Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Are you looking for ways to make outdoor adventures more comfortable and convenient? We’ve picked out the top Jeep grab handles to help you enjoy the ride. When it comes to experiencing the thrill of off-roading, Jeeps are some of the best vehicles for the job. The key selling points of these vehicles are their high performance, dependability, and excellent customization flexibility. There are great aftermarket accessories that might be worth investing in to boost comfort levels on even the bumpiest rides, and one such accessory is grab handles -- having a solid set of Jeep grab handles can ensure that you have something to grab on to when stepping in and out of the car.

Jeep grab handles can be especially beneficial for back-seat passengers, and are especially helpful when off-roading. The many different kinds of Jeep grab handles available today can make it difficult to determine which is the right choice for you, so to save you the trouble we’ve put together a list of high-quality Jeep grab handles as well as a handy buying guide.

Our picks of the best Jeep grab handles of 2022

Savadicar Roll Bar Grab Handles: Recommended

Buy on Amazon

These Savadicar roll bar grab handles are designed for 1955-2022 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators and are a great fit on all roll bars. These high-quality Jeep grab handles have a thick, non-slip nylon design that’s solid, durable, and pull-resistant. They’re capable of withstanding 400 lbs of pull force, and installation is easy -- you won’t have to trim the cushioning and the whole process should only take a few minutes. These Jeep grab handles have three hook and loop straps that are designed to securely wrap around any universal 2" - 4" sports roll bar, no matter if it’s padded or unpadded. These Jeep grab handles can help ease your mind if you’re driving without doors and having nothing to hold on to, offering solid support as you enter or exit your Jeep and also while navigating uneven roads.

Pros

Quick and easy installation

Compatible with Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators

Can withstand 400 lbs of pull force

Cons

Slightly pricy compared to similar grab handles

Alien Sunshade Jeep Grab Handles: High quality

Buy on Amazon

The Alien Sunshade Jeep Grab Handles come with a triple hook-and-loop fastener strap design that will keep the handles in place and prevent them from falling apart. This robust design will let you use these handles to get in and out of your Jeep without having to worry about the handles buckling, shifting, or collapsing in on themselves. Whether you have a lifted Jeep or just need a little extra assistance getting in and out, these grab handles offer strong grip spots that can help you get on the road quickly. The handles can easily be installed on both non-padded and padded roll bars and are compatible with both Wrangler and Gladiator models as well. These Jeep grab handles will not only give you a helping hand, but they can also add an eye-catching look to your vehicle.

Pros

Compatible with all roll bars

Simple installation process

Adds style to your Jeep

Cons

Straps are somewhat short

Danti Roll Bar Grab Handles: Great value

Buy on Amazon

These Danti grab handles are water- and dust-resistant and are compatible with a wide range of Jeep models, including Wranglers and Rubicons. These Jeep grab handles are made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) material and high-quality canvas that can take a lot of strain without breaking. Thanks to their loose straps, these grab handles are pretty easy to install on your Jeep. These Jeep grab handles are also pretty inexpensive, and they come in a set of four that ultimately saves you money by letting you avoid having to purchase additional grab handles for each passenger side. If you're looking for long-lasting grab handles that can also add a little style to your ride, these handles are a great option -- they come in a wide variety of colors, including black, red, yellow, and more.

Pros

Durable, high-quality construction

Secure, non-slip design

Great value for what you pay

Cons

The chemical odor may be unpleasant

Moveland 2 Pack Grab Handle Set: Also consider

Buy on Amazon

This pack of Moveland grab handles contains two grab handles made from strong nylon webbing. Their easy-to-fit three-strap design makes installation pretty straightforward, ensuring the handles are firm and stable on your Jeep. This pair of Jeep grab handles also use Velcro to provide a tight fit, and this means that you won’t need any special equipment to attach them. These handles can make it much easier for passengers to get in and out of the Jeep, and they’re also pretty simple to install on a variety of other off-road vehicles -- these grab handles will work with any roll bars that have a diameter ranging from two to three inches.

Pros

Durable nylon webbing material design

High compatibility with roll bars

Comes in a set of two

Cons

Handles have thin stitching

Rough Country Black Steel Handles: Premium pick

Buy on Amazon

The Rough Country black steel handles are heavy-duty Jeep grab handles that are relatively simple to install and can provide a comfortable way to hop in and stay safe when off-roading. Their 7/8-inch high-quality thick steel makes these handles durable and easy to hold, and they’ll feel good in your hand. These Jeep grab handles are easy to install and will fit right into your Jeep’s mounting locations, and they don’t require any drilling or expensive modifications -- simply replace your old bolts with the kit's expanded bolt and thread system for a quick and easy change. What you’ll be left with is a solid, secure connection that won’t shift when you climb into your Jeep.

Pros

Rubber and high-strength steel design

Strong, comfortable grip

Requires no cutting or drilling to mount

Cons

Installation can take some time

Buyer’s guide: Jeep grab handles

Jeep drivers, like others, can suffer from slip and fall injuries due to the relatively high height of their vehicle, and the consequences of poor-quality Jeep grab handles are particularly serious, as they can endanger the safety of both you and your passengers. A high-quality set of Jeep grab handles can be a helpful and important addition to safety, security, and comfort. They're simple to install and can significantly improve the convenience of getting into and out of your Jeep, but there are a few factors you’ll have to consider when purchasing grab handles for your Jeep.

Types of Jeep grab handles

Metal

Metal Jeep grab handles are the most common kind of grab handles, as they provide more stability and support than plastic or paracord grab handles can offer. They’re also more durable and can withstand extra weight, making them excellent for heavy-duty applications. Metal grab handles are durable and easy to maintain, meaning you can use them for an extended period, but they tend to cost more than grab handles made from other materials. If you’re a Jeep owner who does decide to spring for a metal grab handle, just know that they’ll be worth whatever it is you paid for them. Use a powder-coated metal grab handle to ensure weather and corrosion resistance, as this will increase the handle's lifespan.

Paracord

Paracord grab handles are an excellent alternative to metal ones if you want a more attractive design for your Jeep while still getting the benefits of quick installation and removal. If you’re looking for grab handles that match your Jeep's color scheme, paracord grab handles are an ideal choice. Cleaning Jeep paracord grab handles is as simple as removing them from the Jeep and running water over them.

Plastic

Plastic grab handles are less pricy compared to other types of handles, and while not particularly strong they do provide support and stability to users, especially when made from high-quality plastic. Because they’re typically on the lower end of the market price range, plastic grab handles are less durable than their counterparts and frequently require repair. If you choose plastic grab handles, make sure they’re made from high-quality plastic as these will work better and last longer than cheaper models.

What should I consider when buying Jeep grab handles?

Your Jeep model's compatibility

You need to verify the compatibility of any set of Jeep grab handles with your Jeep. If you don't, you'll end up with a grab handle that you can’t install on your Jeep or one that won’t provide the benefits it’s supposed to. When purchasing grab handles for your Jeep, make sure you purchase the correct size -- if you do, you can rest easy knowing that they’ll be a perfect fit for your vehicle. Buying your grab handles from a well-known brand is one way to make sure of this.

Durability

Durable materials and effective attachment methods make for strong grab handles. Attaching a grab handle to a Jeep can be as simple as bolting it into place or as complex as welding it. Welding creates a more solid connection, increasing safety, but strong bolting is also a solid option. The ideal option is a handle built of high-quality steel, which won’t bow or warp and will last a long time.

Aerodynamics

When selecting grab handles for your Jeep, make sure that they don't interfere with your vehicle’s aerodynamics. Everyone knows that wasting gasoline is a major issue, and unnecessary drag is no exception. The noise from a poorly built grab handle can also be pretty annoying on long car rides, so a good grab handle should be designed for as little drag and noise as possible.

Rust-resistance

To maintain your Jeep’s style, you should only install Jeep-specific parts, and these may or may not have attractive designs. Look for metal grab handles coated with high-quality particles that resist rust and corrosion. A powder-coated handle made of high-quality steel is an ideal pick.

Jeep grab handle benefits

Get to the roof rack

Lifted Jeeps in particular are taller than the average passenger car. To load and unload items from a roof rack, you’ll have to climb to reach the vehicle's roof. With solid Jeep grab handles, you'll be able to reach any items on the roof without much difficulty.

Rest your hands

When operating a motor vehicle, the driver and passenger will want to place their arm(s) on the steering wheel, their laps, or an armrest. When you have Jeep grab handles, your hands will have an extra place to rest while traveling.

Easy entry and exit from your Jeep

It's not always easy to get in and out of a Jeep, especially if you're not the tallest. Jeep grab handles provide leverage, allowing you to easily pull yourself up into the seat.

Ensure the safety of passengers

It’s sure to be a bumpy ride if you take your Jeep off-roading. Using a set of Jeep grab handles specifically for this purpose can help keep you and any passengers safe.

Tips for using Jeep grab handles

Purchase a weather-resistant grab handle. Metal handles aren't suited for year-round use because they might become slippery in hot weather

The driver and passengers need to be able to reach a grab handle when entering or exiting the Jeep, so keep strap length in mind when buying

Consider whether the grab handle will fit your vehicle. Examine the handle’s quality, material, installation, sturdiness, and size to ensure that it complements your Jeep without interfering with the functionality

Jeep Grab Handle FAQs

Q: Do I need a grab handle for my Jeep?

A grab handle is one of the most important parts of a Jeep since it ensures the driver's safety when entering and exiting the vehicle. In terms of whether you need it, the answer is simple-- yes. A grab handle can also add a bit of style to your Jeep, which, let’s be honest, never hurts.

Q: Is it simple to install grab handles?

Yes, grab handles are simple to install and many come with a step-by-step guide included. Newer grab handles will more often than not fit into your Jeep's existing mounting points so you won't have to drill new holes to install them.

Q: Is it necessary to take care of grab handles?

Yes, for optimal results you should check the fasteners regularly and tighten them if they seem loose. Replace any nuts or bolts that are broken, stripped, or twisted, and if you discover any physical damage and your grab handles are still under warranty, return them and get them replaced as soon as possible.

Q: Do all of the grab handles on a Jeep fit all of the doors?

Almost all grab handles suitable for your Jeep's model will work on all doors, but some manufacturers offer grab handles specifically for the front and back seats that are sold separately.

Q: What is the use of Jeep grab handles?

Taking your Jeep off-road for an adventurous ride can get very bumpy. Jeep grab handles help keep you in your seat, ensuring you’re safe while you explore the outdoors.