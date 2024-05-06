Best Mother's Day drinkware - coffee mugs and water bottles from Stanley, Yeti, Hydro Flask and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to show appreciation for the wonderful women in our lives. Whether the mom in your life loves her morning coffee, needs a reliable bottle for her workouts, or simply enjoys a refreshing drink on the go, the right drinkware can make all the difference. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore some of the best options on the market to help you choose the perfect gift for your mom this Mother's Day.

$13.89 at Amazon

This large mug is great for hot or cold drinks like coffee, tea, hot cocoa, water, and more. It has a removable cork bottom that helps to insulate beverages and serves as a built-in coaster for the mug, which will help to protect any surface you set the mug onto. This great Amazon Mother's Day deal features two mugs for under $20 so, you're getting two gifts for two mothers for the price of one, or one mother in your life is getting a great gift, and so are you, that is, if they decide to share with you.

Key Specs

15 ounces

Lead-free

Removable spill-proof lid w/ silicone seal and handle

Mugs are dishwasher safe but the cork bottom is NOT

Mugs are NOT microwave- or oven-safe

Comes in four different colors - Matte Grey (shown in the image above), Black, Beige, and White



$119.95 at Amazon

The stainless steel Ember 2 smart mug has a new design that promises improved battery life to keep your drink at the perfect temperature, for longer. Also updated for the latest model Ember coffee mug is its scratch-resistant coating. There are 8 great colors of this best-selling Amazon mug to choose from and with free returns, you can buy with the confidence of making sure you love what you get.

Key Specs

14 ounces

Keeps drinks at temp between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit

IPX7 rated - fully submersible in up to 1 meter of water

Hand wash only

Auto sleep mode when the mug is empty or inactive for 2 hours

Pairs with Ember app

Remembers your last used temperature setting

$45 at Amazon

For moms who are always on the move, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 stands out for its ergonomic design and impressive capacity. It holds a substantial 40 ounces of liquid, ensuring that she won’t need constant refills. The handle is easy to grip and the body is made from durable stainless steel, which is perfect for withstanding daily use. One of the key features is its flow-through straw lid, which allows for easy sipping without the need to tilt the bottle—an ideal feature for active and busy moms.

Key Specs

Capacity: 40 ounces

Material: Stainless steel

Lid Type: Flow-through straw lid

Features: Ergonomic handle, vacuum insulation

Durability: Impact-resistant design

$45 at Amazon

Yeti is synonymous with durability and performance, and the Straw Mug is no exception. This 42-ounce mug is designed to keep beverages cold or hot for hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. The sturdy handle and straw lid make it easy for moms to enjoy their favorite drinks without spillage. It’s a great choice for moms who enjoy longer outings or need a reliable drinkware option for their daily commutes.

Key Specs

Capacity: 42 ounces

Material: Durable stainless steel

Lid Type: Straw lid with a sturdy handle

Insulation: Double-wall vacuum insulation

Design: No sweat design, keeps drinks cold or hot for extended periods

$19.09 at Amazon

The Miir Tumbler is perfect for the environmentally conscious mom. With a 16-ounce capacity, this tumbler is made from medical-grade stainless steel, ensuring that drinks stay pure and taste-free. Its Thermo 3D Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. Its sleek design fits comfortably in both car cup holders and hands, making it a stylish and practical gift for moms on the go.

Key Specs

Capacity: 16 ounces

Material: Medical-grade stainless steel

Insulation Technology: Double Wall Vacuum Insulation

Features: BPA free, does not sweat

Design: Fits in most cup holders

$12.29 at Amazon

Nalgene bottles are a staple in the world of drinkware, known for their reliability and simplicity. The 32-ounce version comes in both wide and narrow-mouth options, catering to different preferences. These bottles are lightweight, BPA-free, and come in a variety of colors. They're virtually indestructible, making them a great choice for moms who enjoy outdoor activities or need a sturdy water bottle that can take a few knocks.

Key Specs

Capacity: 32 ounces

Material: BPA-free plastic

Mouth Type: Available in wide and narrow options

Durability: Shatter-proof and impact resistant

Additional: Dishwasher safe and available in various colors

$13.99 at Amazon

The CamelBak Chute Mag Renew series stands out for its sustainability factor, made with 50% recycled material. Available in multiple sizes, these bottles feature a magnetic cap that stows securely while drinking and an ergonomic high flow spout. They are leak-proof when closed and easy to carry, perfect for the eco-friendly mom who also values practicality and design.

Key Specs

Capacities: 25 ounces

Material: 50% recycled material

Lid Type: Magnetic cap that stows while drinking

Features: Leak-proof when closed, ergonomic high flow spout

Sustainability: Eco-friendly design, durable construction

$28 at Deneen

For the mom who loves a touch of rustic charm and has a penchant for American heritage, the Deneen Pottery National Parks & Monuments mugs are a perfect choice. Each mug is hand-thrown and glaze-finished, featuring iconic national parks and monuments. They are not only functional but also collectible items that offer a sentimental value with each use.

Key Specs

Material: Hand-thrown clay with glaze finish

Design: Unique national parks and monuments illustrations

Features: Microwave and oven safe

Capacity: Varies, typically around 12-14 ounces

Additional: Each mug is unique due to its handcrafted nature

$32.30 at Amazon

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts for its robust design and superior insulation properties. The 32-ounce model keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12, thanks to its TempShield technology. Its wide mouth makes it easy to add ice cubes or mix in supplements, and it’s also compatible with a variety of lids—a versatile choice for moms who enjoy a variety of beverages throughout their day.

Key Specs

Capacity: 32 ounces

Material: Stainless steel

Insulation: TempShield technology for 24-hour cold and 12-hour hot

Lid Type: Wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning

Features: BPA-free and phthalate-free

$23.99 at Amazon

Simple Modern offers a range of elegantly designed tumblers, and the 24-ounce Classic Tumbler is a standout. It features double-wall insulation and comes in a variety of vibrant colors. The tumbler includes two lids: a straw lid for cold beverages and a flip lid for hot. It's a great choice for the fashionable mom who enjoys a drink on the go and prefers a modern aesthetic.

Key Specs

Capacity: 24 ounces

Material: Stainless steel

Insulation: Double-wall vacuum insulated

Lids: Includes two lids – a straw lid for cold beverages and a flip lid for hot

Design: Variety of colors with a sleek, modern aesthetic

$28.99 at Amazon

The Rtic Everyday Tumbler is designed for durability and convenience. Its 20-ounce capacity is perfect for everyday use, fitting comfortably in most car cup holders. It features vacuum-sealed double-wall insulation to keep beverages hot or cold for hours. This tumbler is an excellent option for moms who need a reliable and straightforward drinkware solution for their daily routine.

Key Specs

Capacity: 20 ounces

Material: Stainless steel

Insulation: Double-wall vacuum insulation

Features: Fits in standard cup holders, keeps drinks cold or hot for hours

Durability: Designed for everyday use

$35 at Amazon

Another excellent product from Yeti, the Rambler Tumbler is equipped with a MagSlider Lid, adding an extra layer of convenience. The magnetic technology allows for smooth opening and closing, ensuring that her drink stays secure whether hot or cold. The 20-ounce capacity is perfect for everyday use, maintaining the temperature of her drink, no matter the outside conditions.

Key Specs

Capacity: 20 ounces

Material: Stainless steel

Lid Type: MagSlider Lid for easy opening and closing

Insulation: Double-wall vacuum insulation

Features: Dishwasher safe, no sweat design

$29.99 at Amazon

Stanley's IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is a great choice for moms who prefer a smaller size but need an efficient and stylish tumbler. The 20-ounce capacity, combined with a flip straw lid, makes it easy to drink from without spilling. It’s designed to fit in most car cup holders and is durable enough to withstand daily wear and tear, making it ideal for both outdoor adventures and daily commutes.

Key Specs

Capacity: 20 ounces

Material: Stainless steel

Lid Type: Flip straw lid

Features: Car cup holder compatible, flip straw for easy sipping

Durability: Rugged and suitable for daily use