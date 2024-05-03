The best Mother's Day gifts for 2024 chosen by Autoblog Staff

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here at Autoblog, we love our moms. Because Mother's Day is right around the corner, and because we know how difficult it can be to shop for these types of occasions, we wanted to put together a list of the best Mother's Day gifts based on what we're planning to get the moms in our lives this year. Hopefully, we can spark some ideas for what you can gift your mom this year, too.

The Best Mother's Day Gifts

$69.99 at Amazon

"Help Mom make and remember those magic memories with this nifty Polaroid Pocket printer. It works with iPhones and Android devices, pairing easily through Bluetooth and an app. The printed pictures are solid and great for sticking in a journal, collage or on the refrigerator. Supremely portable, it's great for vacations or anywhere you want to print memories while they're still fresh." - Greg Migliore, Editor-In-Chief

$22.99 at Amazon

"For the mom who likes strong coffee, there's nothing like the flavor and composition offered by a French press. I have this one, and it makes great coffee in four minutes. It's a nice design, with a pleasing glass shape and stainless steel trim. It looks great in the middle of a brunch table, or take it outside for coffee and a book on the patio." - Greg Migliore, Editor-In-Chief

$12.97 at Amazon

"My mom might just be the world's biggest Swiftie. Any time Taylor Swift drops a new album, it's an easy gift choice. Taylor always delivers and my mom always loves it. Thankfully, TS dropped a shiny new album recently, just in time for Mother's Day, so this one is on my list." Erik Maier, Multimedia Producer, Commerce Editor

$64.99 at Amazon

"In this day and age, there are a ton of people working from home or spending the majority of their time sitting behind a desk. Those long hours can take a toll on the body causing aches and pains in the neck, back, and shoulders. This cordless neck and back massager can help with that. It gives you a deep tissue massage thanks to the integrated rotating massage balls that rotate clockwise and counterclockwise to untangle those knots. The cordless convenience allows you to charge the massager in advance and lets you move freely around the house, office, or park. It includes built-in heat nodes to relax your muscles for a stress-free feeling. The Etekcity cordless massager can be used on the neck and shoulders, lower back, legs, and arms. It is currently priced at $64.99 with over 4,000 reviews with a 4.4-star rating out of 5." - Amr Sayour, Producer, Commerce Associate Editor

$11.99 at Amazon

"A great surprise for your mom or the mother of your children is this Hand Crank Engraved Musical Box. This beautiful music box plays the classic tune 'You Are My Sunshine' and features an antique vintage design that adds a touch of elegance and nostalgia. Inside the box is a heartfelt message making it a thoughtful and sentimental gift that your momma will cherish for years to come." - Amr Sayour, Producer, Commerce Associate Editor

$35.95 at Amazon

"I have spent hours, if not days, trying to figure out the best gift for my mother this Mother’s Day. I have thought about expensive perfumes, body scrubs, shampoos and gadgets, but the simplest and most rewarding thing anyone can give their mother or wife is a nice bouquet of flowers. A great bouquet can speak volumes. Top it off with an old-fashioned heart-shaped box filled with chocolate ... forget about it." - Amr Sayour, Producer, Commerce Associate Editor

$525 at Madewell

"This is a jacket I know that my wife loves from a brand I know she loves. It's over $500 so I know she’ll never buy it for herself making it a perfect, albeit extravagant, surprise Mother’s Day present. I think she’ll like the brass hardware over silver, which I think makes this jacket a little more understated than some. Also, if I’ve gotten the size wrong, Madewell has a great return policy.

Madewell uses leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in leather." - Eddie Sabatini, Production Manager, Commerce Editor

$25 - $500 at Wayfair

"Admittedly, not the most inspiring idea but I know my mother loves shopping at home and garden stores so I know she'll enjoy using this. You can choose between an electronic card, a printable card, or a physical card. I'm going with an eGift card. Wayfair gift cards never expire and you can use them on anything on the site and even use them at all U.S. Wayfair stores including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold. You can, of course, use Wayfair gift cards to purchase products but you can also use them on services like assembly and installation, or use them for delivery upgrades." - Eddie Sabatini, Production Manager, Commerce Editor

$150 at Nike

"If I’m not clued into a specific thing that I know someone has been wanting then I like to gift items that I like, and that I think will fit in with the recipient's style or lifestyle. In this instance, I know my wife likes shoes and I know she’s been wanting some new sneakers but I don’t know which sneakers specifically so I found a pair that I like for her. She trusts my taste and we have comparable styles so hopefully, she’ll also dig these. What I like about the Air Max 90 Futura is its blend of classic styling with modern design touches. It’s like an elevated Air Max 90. There are 12 colorways to choose from and if you get the size wrong, Nike has an excellent return policy." - Eddie Sabatini, Production Manager, Commerce Editor

$41.60 at Amazon

"Is $40.95 a hilariously stupid amount of money to spend on chocolate? Yes. Will it make my mom really excited? Also yes. Sometimes you've gotta take one for the team and Mother's Day is one of those times. Brach's Bridge Mix is her favorite candy in the world, but unfortunately that particular brand doesn't seem to make it anymore. However, according to Reddit, this is the next best thing. So here's hoping this will live up to the OG." - Erik Maier, Multimedia Producer, Commerce Editor

$89.78 at Amazon

"I asked my mom what she wanted for Mother's Day, if it had to be something car-related. She responded: 'a massaging seat.' Her car does not have them from the factory. It's a Mazda5, and while that's one cool van, it is no luxury machine. Massaging seats are undoubtedly her favorite feature in any luxury car I test (who cares about that 617-horsepower V8, right?), so perhaps an aftermarket solution will do. This full back option from Comfier looks rather ... comfy, has great reviews, and it's $89.99. Looks like a winner in my book." - Zac Palmer, road test editor

$429.00 at Amazon

"Before you think to yourself, “Dyson? This jerk is getting his wife a vacuum cleaner for Mother’s Day?” take a breath. This Dyson isn’t a vacuum cleaner, but a hair dryer. As someone who has always had pretty short hair, I never understood what a pain it can be to have to dry long hair. In fact, my wife told me this morning that drying her hair is the worst part about taking a bath or shower. Shouldn’t taking a bath or shower be relaxing?

"This Dyson supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap styler will quickly replace the hair dryer and curling iron of old, saving time and protect hair from heat damage. According to Dyson it’ll also 'increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132%, and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.'

You may be thinking that spending $429.99 on a hair dryer is a lot of money, and, to be clear, it is, but consider how much you've spend in the past year on car and bike parts. If you're anything like me, it's a heck of a lot more than that. Plus you didn't have to go through the pain of labor. She's worth it." - Chris McGraw, Senior Producer, Commerce Editor

