You need to make sure you have the proper tires for every season and occasion, especially for off-roading. Off-roading tires are made with more aggressive tread patterns and are much thicker than normal tires. They are able to handle mud, rocks, sand and dirt roads more effectively. For those who take off-roading seriously and want to take on tough trails with severe terrains, then this type of tire can get the job done. Here are the best offroad tires available for sale online.

$217.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Aggressive tread pattern

CoreGard Max Technology

Krawl-Tek Compound

Linear flex zone

Coverage down to 3/32” of wear

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tire is an a rugged tire meant for rigorous roads and trails covered in mud. It has an aggressive tread pattern and CoreGard Max Technology that has a 27% tougher sidewall. The Krawl-Trek compound provides stronger traction when driving on slick surfaces.

$163.58 at Tire Rack

Key Features

Great for trucks, crossovers and SUVs

All-season tread compound

Cut and chip-resistant

3D Multi-Wave Sipes

Three-peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMSF)

The Toyo Open Country A/T III is best suited for crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. This tire features an all-season tread compound that is cut and chip-resistant. The 3D Multi-Wave Sipes and wet traction-focused compounds of these tires enhance wet stability and traction.

$263.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Kevlar reinforced sidewalls

Asymmetric tread design

Advanced silica rubber compound

Max PSI of 80

Limited warranty

Complete coverage protects tires down to 3/32” of wear

The Goodyear Wrangler MT/R with Kevlar tire uses Kevlar-reinforced sidewalls that give it a massive increase in puncture resistance. The asymmetric tread design gives better traction and handling. The advanced silica rubber compound provides better traction when driving on deep mud, rocks and sand.

$179.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3pmsf)

Stabilized tread center

Serrated shoulder design

50k mile manufacturer warranty

Another great off-roading tire from BFGoodrich is the All-Terrain T/A KO2. The tread compound on this tire has a stabilized tread center and are also chip and tear-resistant. The serrated shoulder design improves traction and the upper shoulder sidewall is thick and durable for added support.

$190.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Extreme sidebiters

Generous siping and groves

Silica reinforced compound

2-ply casing

Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3pmsf)

60k mile manufacturer warranty

The Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ P3 is designed for pickup trucks, full-size SUVs and vans. It has many sipes and grooves that enhance traction in wet, snowy and icy road conditions.. The extreme sidebiters protect the tires from being punctured and create traction on off-camber terrains. These tires have a three peak mountain snowflake rating and a manufacturer warranty up to 60k miles.

$216.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Great for dry, wet, wintry and light snow conditions

Aggressive stone blockades

Stable Trac Technology

Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating (3pmsf)

60k mile manufacturer warranty

The Cooper Discover Rugged Trek tire is a great option for dry, wet, wintry and light snow conditionals. It has Stable Trac Technology inside of the tread blocks to assist with stability and control on rough surfaces. The aggressive stone blockades are built into the edges and expel lodged rocks to protect the tires. It has a Three Peak Mountain Snowflake ratings and a 60k mile manufacturer warranty for SUV tires.

Are off-road tires and all-terrain tires the same?

On most occasions, the names are used interchangeably, but they aren’t the same. All-terrain tires can take on gravel and off-roading while still being capable enough for normal roads and highways. Off-road tires are meant for vehicles that will be spending most of their time away from normal road conditions and taking on rougher terrains more frequently.

Mud tires vs off-road tires

Off-road tires are meant for primarily off-roading use but still can be serviceable if you need to drive on normal roads. Mud tires on the other hand are all about off-roading and can be very unpleasant on-road. Mud terrain tires make more road noise, have a shorter tread life and are more expensive but remain unmatched with their excellent performance off-road.

Are off-road tires good in the snow?

Off-road tires can be very capable in the snow, especially those with the three-peak mountain snowflake rating. They can be effective in the snow but dedicated snow tires are still the best tires for light and heavy snow conditions.