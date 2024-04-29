Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Car seats are an essential piece of gear for every parent who drives. A stroller can be just as important for getting children around town. Buying both can be an expensive or inconvenient proposition, so you might want to consider going with a car seat stroller combo. You can connect the car seat to your vehicle then remove it and connect to your stroller. Having this flexibility might make it easier to move your little one around while keeping them comfortable. Here are the best car seat stroller combos that are for sale on Amazon.

$399.99 at Amazon

This Graco Travel System stroller operates as 3 strollers in 1. It operates as an infant car seat carrier, infant pramette and toddler stroller. This car seat can be used as either forward or rear facing depending on the size of your child and has 3 adjustable height positions.

Key features

The #1 best-selling baby stroller travel system on Amazon

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 35 pounds

Includes a SnugRide 35 Lite Elite

Large and expandable storage baskets

$189.99 at Amazon

The Baby Trend Travel System has a padded seat that reclines into multiple positions to keep your child comfortable. There is a parent console where you have two cupholders and a covered storage compartment. The stroller also has a tray so your child can have a drink or snack to take with them. This is a more affordable system with a reasonable price compared to other brands.

Key features

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 35 pounds

3-position height adjustable handle

5-point harness

LATCH system

Adjustable canopy

$199.99 at Amazon

This Safety 1st Travel System has high-quality head and body inserts to provide extra support for newborns. This stroller has a child tray, a parent tray and an extra large basket for storage. The flip-flop friendly brakes make it easier to stop and lock in place when parking the stroller,

Key features

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 35 pounds

4 adjustable harness heights

Head and body inserts for extra comfort

Large canopy with Peek-A-Boo Window

$255.99 at Amazon

The Evenflo Travel System features a SafeMax Rear-Facing Infant Car Seat and a SafeZone Base. This seat combo includes a stay-in-car base that makes it easier to connect the infant car seat to the stroller and in the car.

Key features

Weight limit: 4 to 50 pounds

Includes the SafeMax Infant Car Seat

Anti-Rebound Base

6 modes of use

Self-standing fold

$550.00 at Amazon

The Doona car seat and stroller duo is a complete travel system that can be installed and removed with a simple click of a button and won’t disturb your sleeping baby. Doona uses a near-flat ergonomic design that helps newborns’ upper back, lower back and neck stay aligned when in the seat.

Key features

Rear-facing weight limit: 4 to 35 pounds

UPF 50+ sun protection

5-point harness

3 Layer Side Impact Protection

Anti-rebound bar

2-year manufacturer warranty

How to choose the right car seat stroller combo

Before choosing a car seat stroller configuration, there are some key factors to consider. These travel systems tend to have a maximum weight between 35 to 50 pounds so plan ahead once your child grows too big. If you are struggling to pick the right size for your car seat, then check out this tool from the NHTSA to help you find the right seat for your child .

Are there any drawbacks of car seat stroller combos?

As great as these seat combos are, there are still a few flaws to discuss. These seat combos can take some getting used if you are using one for the first time. If you often take your child out of the car and put them in a stroller then it’s worth the cost but if you don’t do this often then it may not be worth spending the money on a system like this.