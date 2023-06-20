Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Digital multimeters are a useful test tool that can check the levels of electronic components. They troubleshoot electrical issues by measuring the voltage of alternating and direct currents and provide accurate measurement results. They can also measure the voltage levels and the resistance. They can be used to test car batteries, wall outlets, wires, circuits and other electronics. Multimeters can help beginners test comfortably without the need call an electrician. Here are the best automotive multimeters on Amazon.

$26.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Built-in double fuse

Auto power-off

Backlit LCD screen

Data hold

9 volt battery

Sampling speed: 3 times per second

This Crenova Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter measures AC/DC voltage, AC/DC currency, resistance, frequency and diode testing. It has a LCD display and backlight so you can see the meter in low light areas. It has built-in double fuses that protect the meter from overloading on all ranges.

$11.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode testing

Overload protection

Intelligent anti-burn and dual fuse

Open support stand

Maximum display: 2000 counts

Sampling speed: 2 times per second

The AstroAI Multimeter Tester 2000 is currently the #1 best selling multitester on Amazon. It measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode. It’s built with dual ceramic fuses and an intelligent anti-burn system. It has a sampling speed of 2 times per second.

$15.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode

Backlight

90° built-in stand

Data hold

Lifetime sale service and technical support

The KAIWEETS Digital Multimeter is an accurate and safe device to test household, automotive and electrical problems. It measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode. KAIWEETS provides lifetime sale service and technical support with your purchase.

$35.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Measures AC and DC current

LED lighting jacks

Orange backlight warning

Durable silicone case

Ceramic dual fuses

Displays a maximum of 6,000 counts

The AVID Power Digital Multimeter measures up to 6,000 counts and is ideal for measuring AC/DC voltage and current, continuity tests, frequency, diode and capacitance. It has a durable silicone carrying case that protects the meter from fall damage and it’s water-resistant. It has a stable built-in kickstand for hands-free use while testing.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Identifies engine problems

Measures up to 15 amps

10 MegOhm input impedance

Safe for electrical and automotive use

Auto-ranging

1 year limited warranty

The Innova 3340 Professional Automotive Digital Multimeter is specifically designed to pinpoint engine issues, test alternator diode, wiring, breaker points and many other components. It measures up to 15 amps and has auto-ranging. This multimeter comes with a 1 year limited warranty.

How to use a multimeter

Make sure you are familiar with the instructions provided on the packing before getting started. Once you are ready, turn on the multimeter and turn the selector knob to either DC or AC and match it to what type of current you are testing for. Next, place the red probe onto the positive terminal and the black probe on the negative terminal. Soon after your meter should start displaying numbers to let you know the levels of the component it’s testing.

What can a multimeter be used on?

Multimeters can be used for a variety of electrical components and devices. It’s suitable for testing wall outlets, wires, circuits, batteries, car batteries, etc. It’s a great tool to have for testing in home, office or industrial settings.

Analog multimeter vs digital multimeter

Both types of meters are great devices that provide quality measurements in similar ways, but still have a few differences. Digital meters show the numbers directly on the screen while analog meters have a dial that turns to show the numbers it's receiving. Analog meters are cheaper and more responsive than their digital counterparts, but tend to be less accurate and can be harder to read.

Voltmeter vs Multimeter

Multimeters can measure voltage, current and resistance while voltmeters only measure voltage.