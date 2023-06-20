Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Digital multimeters are a useful test tool that can check the levels of electronic components. They troubleshoot electrical issues by measuring the voltage of alternating and direct currents and provide accurate measurement results. They can also measure the voltage levels and the resistance. They can be used to test car batteries, wall outlets, wires, circuits and other electronics. Multimeters can help beginners test comfortably without the need call an electrician. Here are the best automotive multimeters on Amazon.
Crenova MS8233D Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter - $26.99
Key Features
- Built-in double fuse
- Auto power-off
- Backlit LCD screen
- Data hold
- 9 volt battery
- Sampling speed: 3 times per second
This Crenova Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter measures AC/DC voltage, AC/DC currency, resistance, frequency and diode testing. It has a LCD display and backlight so you can see the meter in low light areas. It has built-in double fuses that protect the meter from overloading on all ranges.
AstroAI Multimeter Tester 2000 - $11.99
Key Features
- Measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode testing
- Overload protection
- Intelligent anti-burn and dual fuse
- Open support stand
- Maximum display: 2000 counts
- Sampling speed: 2 times per second
The AstroAI Multimeter Tester 2000 is currently the #1 best selling multitester on Amazon. It measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode. It’s built with dual ceramic fuses and an intelligent anti-burn system. It has a sampling speed of 2 times per second.
KAIWEETS Digital Multimeter with Case - $15.49
Key Features
- Measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode
- Backlight
- 90° built-in stand
- Data hold
- Lifetime sale service and technical support
The KAIWEETS Digital Multimeter is an accurate and safe device to test household, automotive and electrical problems. It measures AC/DC voltage, DC current, resistance and diode. KAIWEETS provides lifetime sale service and technical support with your purchase.
AVID POWER Digital Multimeter - $35.99
Key Features
- Measures AC and DC current
- LED lighting jacks
- Orange backlight warning
- Durable silicone case
- Ceramic dual fuses
- Displays a maximum of 6,000 counts
The AVID Power Digital Multimeter measures up to 6,000 counts and is ideal for measuring AC/DC voltage and current, continuity tests, frequency, diode and capacitance. It has a durable silicone carrying case that protects the meter from fall damage and it’s water-resistant. It has a stable built-in kickstand for hands-free use while testing.
Innova 3340 Professional Automotive Digital Multimeter - $99.99
Key Features
- Identifies engine problems
- Measures up to 15 amps
- 10 MegOhm input impedance
- Safe for electrical and automotive use
- Auto-ranging
- 1 year limited warranty
The Innova 3340 Professional Automotive Digital Multimeter is specifically designed to pinpoint engine issues, test alternator diode, wiring, breaker points and many other components. It measures up to 15 amps and has auto-ranging. This multimeter comes with a 1 year limited warranty.
How to use a multimeter
Make sure you are familiar with the instructions provided on the packing before getting started. Once you are ready, turn on the multimeter and turn the selector knob to either DC or AC and match it to what type of current you are testing for. Next, place the red probe onto the positive terminal and the black probe on the negative terminal. Soon after your meter should start displaying numbers to let you know the levels of the component it’s testing.
What can a multimeter be used on?
Multimeters can be used for a variety of electrical components and devices. It’s suitable for testing wall outlets, wires, circuits, batteries, car batteries, etc. It’s a great tool to have for testing in home, office or industrial settings.
Analog multimeter vs digital multimeter
Both types of meters are great devices that provide quality measurements in similar ways, but still have a few differences. Digital meters show the numbers directly on the screen while analog meters have a dial that turns to show the numbers it's receiving. Analog meters are cheaper and more responsive than their digital counterparts, but tend to be less accurate and can be harder to read.
Voltmeter vs Multimeter
Multimeters can measure voltage, current and resistance while voltmeters only measure voltage.
