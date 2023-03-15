How to watch F1 online in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed the recent surge in popularity that Formula 1 has been enjoying here in The States, largely thanks to Netflix's hit docu-series Drive To Survive. It's got fierce competition, big personalities, juicy drama and most importantly, ridiculously fast cars. What's not to love? If you're looking for a preview of the whole 2023 season including what teams to watch and what to expect, you can check out our F1 2023 season preview right here.

There's a ton of excitement around the sport right now to be sure, but frustratingly, there's a bit of a barrier when it comes to simply figuring out where and when to watch it. Somehow, it's still much more difficult than it should be to find all the information you need for each event in one single place, so hopefully this list can help you zero in on when each event is and the best way to tune in. It includes practice, qualifying, sprint qualifying and, of course, the races.

If you're just looking for the streaming options and don't need the schedule, click here to scroll down and get right to the recommendations.

First and foremost, here's the current television schedule for the upcoming races this season:

March 3 - March 5 (Gulf Air Bahrain GP - Bahrain International Circuit) ESPN

March 3 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

March 3 10:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

March 4 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

March 4 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

March 5 10:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

March 17 - March 19 (STC Saudi Arabian GP - Jeddah Street Circuit) ESPN

March 17 9:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

March 17 1:00 PM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPNEWS)

March 18 9:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

March 18 1:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPNEWS)

March 19 1:00 PM ET - GP Race (ESPN)

March 30 - April 2 (Rolex Australian GP - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit) ESPN

March 30 9:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPNEWS)

March 31 1:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

March 31 9:30 PM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPNEWS, ESPNU)

April 1 1:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

April 2 1:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN)

April 28 - April 30 (Azerbaijan GP - Baku City Circuit) ESPN

April 28 5:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

April 28 9:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPNU)

April 29 5:30 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

April 29 9:30 AM ET - GP Sprint Qualifying (ESPN)

April 30 7:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN)

May 5 - May 7 (Crypto.com Miami GP - Miami International Autodrome) ABC

May 5 2:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

May 5 6:00 PM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

May 6 12:30 PM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN)

May 6 4:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

May 7 3:30 PM ET - GP Race (ABC, ESPN+)

May 19 - May 21 (Made in Italy Emilia Romagna GP - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari) ESPN2

May 19 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPNU)

May 19 11:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPNU)

May 20 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

May 20 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

May 21 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN2, ESPN+)

May 26 - May 28 (Monaco GP - Circuit de Monaco) ABC

May 26 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

May 26 11:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

May 27 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

May 27 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

May 28 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ABC, ESPN+)

June 2 - June 4 (AWS Spanish GP - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya) ESPN

June 2 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

June 2 11:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

June 3 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

June 3 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

June 4 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

June 16 - June 18 (Pirelli Canada GP - Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve) ABC

June 16 1:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

June 16 5:00 PM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

June 17 12:30 PM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

June 17 4:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

June 18 2:00 PM ET - GP Race (ABC, ESPN+)

June 30 - July 2 (Austrian GP - Red Bull Ring) ESPN

June 30 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

June 30 11:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

July 1 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

July 1 10:30 AM ET - GP Sprint Qualifying (ESPN)

July 2 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 7 - July 9 (Aramco British GP - Silverstone Circuit) ESPN2

July 7 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPNU)

July 7 11:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPNU)

July 8 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPNU)

July 8 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

July 9 10:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN2, ESPN+)

July 21 - July 23 (Hungarian GP - Hungaroring) ESPN

July 21 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

July 21 11:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

July 22 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

July 22 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

July 23 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 28 - July 30 (Belgian GP - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) ESPN

July 28 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

July 28 11:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

July 29 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

July 29 11:30 AM ET - GP Sprint Qualifying (ESPN2)

July 30 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

August 25 - August 27 (Heineken Dutch GP - Circuit Park Zandervoort) ESPN

August 25 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

August 25 10:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

August 26 5:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

August 26 9:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

August 27 9:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

September 1 - September 3 (Pirelli Italian GP - Autodromo Nazionale Monza) ESPN

September 1 7:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

September 1 11:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

September 2 6:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

September 2 10:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

September 3 9:00 AM ET GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

September 15 - September 17 (Singapore Airlines Singapore GP - Marina Bay Street Circuit) ESPN

September 15 5:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

September 15 9:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

September 16 5:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

September 16 9:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

September 17 8:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN)

September 21 - September 24 (Lenovo Japanese GP - Suzuka International Racing Course) ESPN2

September 21 10:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPNEWS)

September 22 2:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

September 22 10:30 PM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPNU)

September 23 2:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

September 24 1:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN2)

October 6 - October 8 (Qatar GP - Losail International Circuit) ESPN2

October 6 9:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

October 6 1:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

October 7 9:30 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

October 7 1:30 PM ET - GP Sprint Qualifying (ESPN2)

October 8 1:00 PM ET - GP Race (ESPN2)

October 20 - October 22 (Lenovo United States GP - Circuit of the Americas) ABC

October 20 1:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

October 20 5:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

October 21 2:00 PM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPNNEWS)

October 21 6:00 PM ET - GP Sprint Qualifying (ESPNEWS)

October 22 3:00 PM ET - GP Race (ABC, ESPN+)

October 27 - October 29 (Mexico GP - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) ABC

October 27 1:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

October 27 5:00 PM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPNU)

October 28 12:30 PM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPNEWS)

October 28 4:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPNEWS)

October 29 4:00 PM ET - GP Race (ABC, ESPN+)

November 3 - November 5 (Rolex Brazil GP - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace) ESPN2

November 3 10:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

November 3 2:00 PM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

November 4 10:30 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPNEWS)

November 4 2:30 PM ET - GP Sprint Qualifying (ESPNEWS)

November 5 12:00 PM ET - GP Race (ESPN2, ESPN+)

November 16 - November 19 (Heineken Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Street Circuit) ESPN

November 16 11:30 PM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

November 17 3:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN)

November 17 11:30 PM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPNU, ESPNEWS)

November 18 3:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN)

November 19 1:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

November 24 - November 26 (Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit) ESPN

November 24 4:30 AM ET - GP Practice 1 (ESPN2)

November 24 8:00 AM ET - GP Practice 2 (ESPN2)

November 25 5:30 AM ET - GP Practice 3 (ESPN2)

November 25 9:00 AM ET - GP Qualifying (ESPN2)

November 26 8:00 AM ET - GP Race (ESPN, ESPN+)

Now that we've tackled the "when," it's time to get into the "how." Naturally, there are tons of options available for "cable" streaming/cord-cutting these days, but here are some of our favorites that will allow you to watch either most or all F1 events on the docket this year.

$51 per month at SlingTV

This combo package is probably the best all-around deal to allow users to watch every single F1 event of the season. The SlingTV Orange package ($40 per month) on its own will get you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and even ESPN3, but adding the Sports Extra package drops ESPNEWS and ESPNU into the mix as well (plus others like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network and many more) for an extra $11 per month. That takes care of all of the ESPN options you'll need, but you'll still need access to ABC for a few of the races. Since ABC is a local channel, not "cable," the best way to tune into these events is with an HD antenna, which we'll have a separate recommendation for below, but the nice thing about this SlingTV offer is that when you subscribe, they'll actually sent you an HD antenna for free. Perhaps the best part about this deal is that if you're not liking the service, you can cancel at any time. The biggest downside to this deal is that only one device can stream at a time, but if you're just looking for a way to watch the races, it's a very solid option.

$69.99 per month at Hulu

Hulu + Live TV is a tried and tested solution to cutting the cord and this bundle will give you everything you need to enjoy every one of the F1 events this season, plus a whole lot of extras. Not only does this bundle include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU, it also gives you access to local channels like ABC as part of the package (though this may be dependent on location, so be sure to double check using the "view channels in your area" tool before subscribing) and the big bonus is that it also includes ESPN+ and even Disney+. It's a bit more expensive than the Sling solution, but the perks are likely worth the extra cost for many.

$85.98 per month at Fubo.tv

This Fubo combo is a bit more expensive than the options above, but it comes with a ton of extra channels (181 total, to be exact). The base Fubo subscription is $74.99 per month, and that'll get you access to ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, but if you want to watch the F1 events on ESPNU and ESPNEWS you'll need to pick up the Sports Plus with NFL Redzone add-on for an additional $10.99. The add-on includes those two channels plus extras like NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, MLB Network, Strikezone, the Tennis Channel and more. Fubo also includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space at no extra cost, so it'll be a long while before you run out of space for recordings.

$29.90 at Amazon

If you already have a solution for watching ESPN but you're looking for a way to watch your local ABC channel, then an HD antenna is what you need. This one picks up signals within a 200 mile range and will receive channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, FOX and more. It utilizes tech that filters out both cellular and FM signals, which should help it deliver a clearer picture than some other options. It comes with an 18 foot long coaxial cable and USB power adapter and the manufacturer states that "if you have problems with our HDTV Antenna, just contact us at any time and we will provide a full replacement or refund."