We should all be letting our mothers know how much we care every day of the year, but Mother's Day is the one day that we can all have a dedicated, built-in reason to remind our moms, or any moms in our lives, how much they rock. If you're the kind of person who prefers to share your love with the gift of an experience, we've got a great guide for that right here, but if you're just looking for something fun to get your mom as a gift on her holiday, we've picked some great gift ideas at all kinds of different price points for you to check out just below.
Best Mother's Day gifts under $100
- Digital Gift Cards (Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, DoorDash, etc.) - Up to $100
- A gift card is always a safe, but effective pick. You can get a gift card for pretty much anything you could imagine on Amazon these days, at pretty much any price point you'd like. If your mom loves Netflix or Disney+, why not pay off the next 6 months or so of her subscription?
- Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, Print from Compatible iOS & Android Devices, Sticky-Back Prints, Blush Pink - $79.00 (21% off)
- For the mom who loves to take photos, this miniature printer can print photos right from a phone or tablet. It prints in full color and, miraculously, doesn't use ink.
- Cosori Air Fryer TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Compact Airfryer - $99.88 (17% off)
- If you've ever used an air fryer then you already know why we're including this pick: It's life-changing. There's simply no better way to heat up leftovers, make quick snacks, and easily prepare side dishes.
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack - $79.00 (20% off)
- The never-ending adventure of parenthood can make it pretty easy for important things to be misplaced. If your mom has a lot of stuff that she wants to keep track of, this pack of 4 Apple AirTags could make that a lot easier.
- Amazon Kindle w/ extended battery life, adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage, ad-supported - $79.99 (20% off)
- A Kindle is a must-have for anyone who considers themselves a big reader. Sure, you're missing out on a bit of that "new book" smell, but there's just no substitute for being able to have your entire library with you at all times. This one is the latest model, but be aware that it is the lockscreen ad-supported variant.
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Desert Rose, One Size - $81.90
- Believe it or not, Fitbit is still out there making great products for fitness tracking. If you don't think your mom would be interested in something as complicated (and expensive) as an Apple Watch, but would still enjoy the fitness tracking capabilities of a smart watch, this might be a good choice. It even comes with a full year of Fitbit Premium.
- Hospan Pedicure Foot Spa for Feet Stress Relief - $69.97 (46% off)
- There's just no real substitute for a foot massage spa. This one features 24 motorized shiatsu massage balls, heat, bubbles and 3 different massage modes.
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - $55.99 (30% off)
- When life gets a little too noisy, sometimes it's nice to just block it all out. That's what a pair of noise-cancelling headphones like these can do. They feature a 40-hour listening time in noise-cancelling mode and can regain 4 hours of listening power after just a quick 5 minute charge.
Best Mother's Day gifts under $50
- Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic - $34.99 (35% off)
- If you're looking for some earbuds and don't think your mom would necessarily be interested in over-ear headphones, then these are a great, affordable choice. They're IPX5 waterproof, have 60 hours of playback with a wireless charging case and, of course, have a built-in mic for calls.
- Hearth and Homestead: Handmade Whipped Tallow Balm (Unscented/Herb-Infused) - Organic Body Butter with Infused Olive Oil - $29.99
- For the moms out there who take skincare seriously, this Hearth and Homestead tallow balm could be a great gift. It's "rich in vitamins A,D,E,K and B1," is nourishing for the skin and promises a "mild, clean aroma."
- Nearly Natural 40IN Artificial Boston Fern Large Hanging Plant, Set of 2 Artificial Ferns - $28.69 (63% off)
- A plant can really bring a room together, whether it's real or not. If the mom in your life doesn't want the responsibility of watering, but loves the ambiance that an in-house plant can provide, these hanging, artificial ferns could be a great idea.
- Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - $29.99 (40% off)
- Basically everyone nowadays could use a good bluetooth speaker. This one will get you 30 hours of playtime, is IPX7 waterproof, and even has color-changing LED lights.
- Waldeal Mama and Mini Hats, Mommy and Me Hat, Mother Daughter Cap - $33.99
- If the mom you're buying for has a child who's still on the younger side, than this "mama" and "mini" baseball cap set could be a hit.
- Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask - Hydrating Face Mask + Moisturizer - $48.00
- Everyone loves summer Fridays, but this hydrating moisturizer from the Summer Fridays brand might be even better than the days themselves.
Best Mother's Day gifts under $20
- Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom: A Mother’s Guided Journal and Memory Keepsake Book - $11.24 (6% off)
- A lovely idea for a gift, this is a guided journal for your the mom who you'd love to build more of a connection with. It features over 200 prompts based on different stages in your mom's life and once it's completed, is meant to become a keepsake for her children.
- Folkulture Incense Sticks - Set of 6 (120 Sticks) for Purification - $14.49
- If your mom loves the smell of incense, then this set of 120 sticks for about $13 is a no-brainer.
- The Republic of Tea Mom You're The Berry Best Tea, 36 Tea Bags, Strawberry Vanilla - $12.75
- Tea is pretty much a universally-beloved drink the world over. It can be shared between a family or enjoyed as a way to get the day started, but either way, you can't go wrong with a berry-flavored tea.
- Draw with Mom!: The Two-Person Doodle Book (Two-dle Doodle, 2) - $11.89 (21% off)
- Looking for a shared experience? This two-person doodle book could be a great option. It features prompts that allow mom and child to work on the same drawing together.
- Digz Planter Pro Women's Gardening Gloves and Work Gloves with Touch Screen Compatible Fingertips - $14.58
- If your mom is a gardener, then she can probably always use an extra pair of gardening gloves. This pair just happens to be touchscreen-compatible, a boon in 2024.
- Costa Farms Succulents (6 Pack), Live Mini Succulent Plants, Grower's Choice Live Houseplants, Potted in Nursery Plant Pots, Potting Soil - $16.99
- Succulents are a classic gift that you can't really go wrong with. They require next to zero maintenance and look great in any home.
Best Mother's Day gifts under $10
- Shower Steamers Aromatherapy, 8 Pcs - $8.99
- There's nothing quite like some aromatherapy. A shower steamer is a great way to turn a regular old shower into something a little more relaxing.
- Little Pear Mom Life Mug, Mother's Day Ceramic Coffee Cup - $5.99
- Another classic, this #MomLife mug is a simple, but thoughtful gift that any mom could use.
- Newcosplay Super Soft Throw Blanket Light Purple - $9.48 (53% off)
- You can never have too many throw blankets. This one is 50" x 60" and is marketed as "super soft."
- Newgo Cooling Gel Cold Eye Mask for Puffy Eyes - $7.99 (41% off)
- A cooling gel eye mask can feel like heaven after a long day. This one is adjustable, reversible and can be used for warm or cool compression.
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Standard for Hair and Skin (Set of 2) - $9.99
- If the mom in your life is an enthusiast about her hair and skin, then a satin pillowcase could be a game changer to her routine. This set of 2 comes in multiple different colors and sizes.
- Ferrero Collection Chocolates, 12 Count, Premium Gourmet Assorted Hazelnut Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Coconut - $9.95
- An undeniable staple of Mother's Day gifts, this 12-piece premium assorted chocolate package includes hazelnut milk chocolate, dark chocolate and coconut flavors.
- Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution, Soothe & Sleep, Lavender - $5.87
- Adding epsom salt to a bath can be extremely relaxing. This 3 lb bag should provide plenty of lavender-scented minerals for many baths to come.
More top picks
