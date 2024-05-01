This Greenworks 16-inch electric lawn mower is one of the highest-rated on Amazon and it's 25% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It felt like too long of a wait, but the warmer days have finally arrived, and the grass is finally growing again. With the warmer weather, though, comes the need for lawn maintenance. If you're in the market for a new lawn mower this year, why not have a look at this 16-inch electric push mower from Greenworks? After all, it's one of the highest-rated electric lawn mowers on Amazon, and it's on sale for 25% off today.

$224.25 at Amazon

So, why are shoppers over the moon about this particular Greenworks mower? First, it's all-electric, which means there's far less maintenance than for a gas-powered mower. With an electric lawn mower, you're looking at "no gas, no oil, no emissions" and of course, the coveted push-button start. This one in particular has a 16-inch cutting deck, ideal for small- to medium-sized lawns and is height-adjustable up to 5 positions, from 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. A fully charged 4.0Ah battery will get you 45 minutes of runtime and don't worry, it comes with one of those and a charger to boot. Your purchase also includes a grass collection bag if you'd like to use it in rear-bagging mode, but there's a mulching mode as well if you'd prefer to mulch your grass. Last but not least, the mower weighs just 38 lbs and it's easy to fold up, making it easily transportable, storable and maneuverable. If you'd like to learn more about the popular electric lawn mower, you can do that right here.

Key specs

16-inch cutting deck

38 lbs

45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery

5-position height adjustment from 1-1/4" to 3-3/8"

3 year tool warranty and 3 year battery warranty with purchase