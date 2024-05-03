Salsa Notch 160 Deore 12 eBike: Electric mountain bike built for adventure riding

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In the realm of electric mountain bikes (eMTBs), the newly released Salsa Notch 160 Deore 12 is another exciting option for trail enthusiasts. Engineered for those who love challenging terrains and extending their riding sessions, the Notch combines robust technology with high-end performance features, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to up their mountain biking game with a little battery-powered help.

Buy at REI

Power and endurance

At the heart of the Salsa Notch 160 Deore 12 is the Bosch Performance Line CX drive system. Known for its high torque output, this system offers a staggering 85Nm (or 62 lb-ft) of torque, facilitating effortless climbs and responsive riding in even the most demanding conditions. The Class 1 pedal assist, which propels riders up to 20 mph, is complemented by a 500Wh internal battery. This substantial power reserve ensures long-lasting trail adventures and is also compatible with a range extender battery for those who wish to push even further distances.

Key specs

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX drive system

Torque: 85Nm

Class: 1 (pedal assist up to 20 mph / 32 kph)

Battery: 500Wh internal battery, compatible with range extender (sold separately)

Rear Suspension: 160mm Split Pivot suspension travel

Front Suspension: Option for 160mm or 170mm suspension fork

Frame Material: 6061-T6 aluminum

Tire Compatibility: 29 x 2.6" or 27.5 x 2.8"

Weight: Starting at 57 lb 4 oz

Designed for the demanding trails

What sets the Notch apart from other eMTBs is its focus on providing a stable and smooth ride across a variety of terrains. With 160mm of rear Split Pivot suspension travel and an option between 160mm and 170mm for the front, the bike is tailored to handle rough descents and high-impact trails with ease. The Split Pivot+ design not only enhances shock absorption but also allows for seamless transitions between different travel classes, ensuring a versatile ride across different landscapes.

Robust construction

The frame of the Notch is constructed from 6061-T6 aluminum, a material chosen for its strength and durability. This robust construction helps the bike withstand the rigors of aggressive trail riding while maintaining a manageable weight, starting at 57 pounds. The frame's geometry can be adjusted using the flip chip technology, allowing riders to customize their riding stance to match their comfort and the trail's demands.

Tires and traction

The Notch is designed to accommodate either 29 x 2.6" or 27.5 x 2.8" tires, offering excellent ground coverage and traction. This flexibility allows riders to choose the tire size that best suits their riding style and the terrain they plan to conquer, ensuring optimal grip and stability on loose or uneven surfaces.

Additional features

Salsa has incorporated several rider-friendly features into the Notch, such as 148mm boost spacing for enhanced wheel stability and SRAM UDH compatibility for easier drivetrain maintenance. These features, along with pack-free riding capabilities, underscore the bike’s design ethos that focuses on both performance and convenience.

The Salsa Notch 160 Deore 12 is more than just an eMTB; it is ideally suited for riders who seek challenging vertical trails and long, rewarding days on the bike. The combination of its powerful motor, extensive battery life, and advanced suspension system allows riders to push new boundaries and rediscover their love for mountain biking with an electrified edge.