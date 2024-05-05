The best aluminum polish of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
When it comes to DIY cleaning, you need to make sure you have the right product for each specific surface you plan to clean. All-purpose cleaners are okay for some car-cleaning jobs but a lot of surfaces require special attention. To clean some areas of your car, truck, or bike properly, you'll want to consider getting a specialized product designed to care for the surface you're setting out to clean so that you can do so without damaging the finish. Aluminum polish, for example, is made specifically to clean and restore aluminum as well as chrome, stainless steel, and other types of metal. Here are the best aluminum polishes currently available at Amazon.
Mothers 05101 Mag and Aluminum Polish - $9.26
All you need to apply this Mother's Polish is a clean microfiber cloth along with a little bit of elbow grease. This polish is great for restoring a mirror finish to aluminum, stainless steel, brass, and other alloys.
Key Features
- 10 oz. paste
- Shines and protects
- Perfect for all metals
- Keeps metal safe from oxidation, road damage, and weather conditions
Chemical Guys SPI_402_16, Heavy Metal Polish Restorer and Protectant - $19.99
This Chemical Guys Heavy Metal Polish Restorer and Protectant is a 3-in-1 cleaning product that rejuvenates and restores the clarity of aluminum surfaces. This cleaner uses micro-abrasives to remove oxidation and protective polymers to prevent future oxidation and stains from building up.
Key Features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Cleans, shines and protects
- Great for chrome, aluminum, and stainless steel
- Restores stained, tarnished, and oxidized metal
- Fast-acting micro abrasives
Adam's Polishes One Step Metal Polish - $12.74
This product from Adam’s Polishes uses special abrasives and synthetic sealants to target oxidation and early signs of rust. This polish goes after dull finishes and water sports while restoring the aluminum.
Key Features
- 4 oz. bottle
- Uses a unique blend of polishing agents
- Removes oxidation and light stains
- Can be used by hand or machine
3D Metal Polish - $19.99
This all-around polisher cleans, restores, and protects all metal surfaces. It’s safe to use on aluminum, chrome, brass, silver copper, diamond plates, and wheels. This polish can be applied with a microfiber towel and doesn’t require any special tools.
Key Features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Multipurpose polish and cleaner
- Removes oxidation and rust stains
- Works on a wide variety of metal surfaces
- No harsh chemicals
Brasso Metal Polish - $12.61
This Brasso 7-in-1 metal cleaner can clean a multitude of metal surfaces. It can effectively clean and restore aluminum, stainless steel, chrome, pewter, bronze, brass, and copper. This cleaner not only cleans metal on vehicles but also can be used to clean faucets, sinks, curtain rods, door locks, metal furniture, and other hardware.
Key Features
- 2 pack of 8 oz. bottles
- 7-in-1 metal cleaner
- Gives a strong and long-lasting shine
- No rinsing needed
3M Metal Restorer and Polish - $33.99
This metal restorer and polish from 3M comes as a paste that works smoothly over metal and removes surface rust, corrosion and oxidation. It will also provide a glossy shine that will make your metals look as good as new.
Key Features
- 18 oz. paste
- Removes corrosion and rust
- Brilliant shine
- Reverses oxidation
How to use an aluminum polish
The process will vary dispensing if you go with a paste or spray so make sure you thoroughly go over the instructions. You don’t need a buffer for every polishing project for bigger tasks using one may be necessary. Sanding is also recommended for certain projects as well. Here is a video tutorial from Chemical Guys on how to polish chrome, stainless steel, and metal surfaces.
Be sure to heed the warnings on the labels of these products. They are harmful if swallowed and they can be skin and eye irritants so be sure to read the attached warning labels before use, as well as, stock up on proper gear to protect yourself when using cleaners like these. Gloves, towels, and eye protection, for example, are good items to have on hand in your garage or workshop.
What can aluminum polish be used on?
This type of polish is great at restoring aluminum wheels, exhaust tips, and other metal areas on a car. They can also be used to clean sinks, silverware, door locks, and other metal hardware. The types of metal they can clean include aluminum, chrome, pewter, stainless steel, brass, copper, and bronze. Not every metal polisher can clean every type of metal so be sure to read what your product is safe to be used on. Also, be aware that you shouldn’t use aluminum polish on anything that you eat or drink out of.
