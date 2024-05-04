Up to 74% off on grills, griddles, BBQs, pizza ovens, air fryers, and cooking essentials for Way Day 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair has thousands of outdoor cooking options — from small portable electrical grills to massive six-burner units that you can connect directly to your home’s natural gas connection. They even have outdoor pizza ovens, smokers, griddles, and more. The sheer number of options can be overwhelming so we've taken the opportunity of Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, Way Day, to help narrow down all of the options available, to a handful of great deals on great outdoor cooking tools from great brands. So, whether you need a new grill for family cookouts or you want a small portable cooker for camping trips, this Wayfair roundup has you covered. Way Day deals on outdoor cooking essentials are live from May 4th to May 6th.

For a look at Wayfair's deals on home essentials, garden tools, and more be sure to check out our comprehensive Way Day deal roundup here. Read on for the best Way Day deals on outdoor cooking essentials.

Wayfair has literally thousands of grill options to choose from. They have smaller grills that are great if you're just beginning your outdoor cooking journey, and they have larger, more equipped professional units, for season BBQers. Charcoal grills, propane grills, whatever your flavor there's sure to be a Way Day deal right for you. Below is a list of the best Wayfair grill deals live until Way Day ends on May 6th.

Griddles are great because you can cook more than BBQ burgers, hot dogs, ribs, etc. Yes, griddles are great for cooking these BBQ favorites but they can also easily whip up eggs, pancakes, and other dishes better suited for the griddle cooking surface. If you don't want to buy a griddle, consider a grill-griddle combo, or, a flat-top griddle that you place on top of your existing BBQ. Here are some of the best Wayfair deals on griddles now live for Way Day.

Outdoor pizza ovens are a lot of fun. They let you make restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own patio, and you can use pizza ovens for cooking more than just pizza. There are even pizza ovens designed to cook indoors. Both indoor and outdoor pizza ovens are great. Which type you should buy depends upon your available cooking space, and your preference of location - inside or al fresco. If you've ever wanted to try tossing the dough, Wayfair Way Day pizza oven deals will have you chefs kissing your creations in no time.

Air fryers have been having a moment for a while now and it's not surprising. They're easy to use and they serve up great fried flavor without the need for scalding hot cooking oil. Some air fryers have larger cooking capacities than others, with features like dual-zone cooking temperatures and times that allow you to air fry one dish while you roast another, at the same time. If you have the available counter space, consider one of these solid Way Day deals on air fryers - now live until May 6.

Outdoor cooking accessories are essential tools for the outdoor chef. From aprons to seasoning to prep tables to cleaning tools, if you're serious about your BBQ you're likely serious about the tools that help you cook. Now for Way Day, Wayfair has deals on Blackstone tool kits, Cuisinart tools, Winston Porter table tops to help with prep, and more. Below are some of the best Way Day deals on outdoor cooking accessories.