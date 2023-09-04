Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Torque wrenches do a great job of applying desired torque to a lug nut or bolt to remove or tighten them. Many of the standard torque wrenches have an analog or beam scale to show the measurements. Digital torque wrenches have digital screens that show measurements and electronic sensors that apply the proper amount of torque quickly. Here are the best digital torque wrenches available on Amazon.
ACDelco ARM601-4 1/2” Heavy Duty Digital Torque Wrench - $99.99
Key Features
- 14.8-147.5 ft-lb
- LED flash notifications
- Quick release ratchet
- Auto shut-off
- Ergonomic soft rubber grip handle
- Certificate of calibration included
This ACDelco ½” Heavy Duty Digital Torque Wrench has an LED screen and a light that flashes to send notifications when in use. It also features a quick-release ratchet and auto shut-off mode after extended inactivity.
Summit Tools Bit-Head Digital Torque Wrench ¼” - $98.32
Key Features
- 0.74-14.75 ft-lb
- ±3% accuracy rating
- Built with high-quality steel
- Prevents over-torquing
- Shock-proof storage case
- Certificate of calibration included
This Summit Tools Bit-Head Digital Torque Wrench makes precise readings with ±3% Accuracy and a readout accuracy between 20% to 100%. It comes with a shock-proof storage case that protects it from wear and tear when not in use.
CRAFTSMAN Digital Torque Wrench - 113.99 (49% off)
Key Features
- ½” drive
- Backlit LCD digital display
- Durable clear case
- Meets ASME specifications
- Works with the touch of a button
This CRAFTSMAN Digital Torque Wrench has a ½” drive and works with a simple touch of a button. The LCD screen makes this wrench easier to read when in use.
eTORK 1/2” Torque Wrench - $114.95 (30% off)
Key Features
- 25-250 ft-lb
- Instantly converts between different units
- Secure and simple torque adjustments
- 45-tooth reversible ratchet head
- Hard protective case
- Certificate of calibration included
This eTork ½” Torque Wrench has a wide torque range and can deliver 25-250 ft-lb of torque. It can make simple and secure torque adjustments to supply the proper amount needed for whatever you may be working on. The backlit screen on the digital scale is able to convert between different units such as lb-ft, Nm, lb-in and kg.cm.
GEARWRENCH ⅜” Drive Electronic Torque Wrench 85076 - $156.45 (55% off)
Key Features
- 7.4/99.6 ft-lb
- Built with alloy steel
- 5 torque measurement units
- Target Torque Alert
- Oil and solvent-resistant handle
- Notifications on the handle screen
This GEARWRENCH is electronic and has an LCD screen that sends notifications and other information while this wrench is in use. The wrench is made from alloy steel and the handle is resistant to oil and solvent.
Are there any drawbacks of digital torque wrenches?
As great as digital torque wrenches are, they still have a few issues to take note of. They are much more expensive than a standard click torque wrench and normally cost $100 or more. They also run on batteries that will need to be replaced over time. Another issue that you could potentially face is with recalibration, digital torque wrenches are calibrated from the factory but will need to be recalibrated once a year. On the other hand, standard torque wrenches don't need recalibration at all.
What can a digital torque wrench be used for?
A digital torque wrench can be used for removing or tightening nuts and bolts.
Analog vs digital torque wrench
With a standard analog torque wrench, you must go by feel when applying the proper amount of torque. When using a digital torque wrench there are sensors that apply the correct torque needed with great accuracy.
