Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Torque wrenches do a great job of applying desired torque to a lug nut or bolt to remove or tighten them. Many of the standard torque wrenches have an analog or beam scale to show the measurements. Digital torque wrenches have digital screens that show measurements and electronic sensors that apply the proper amount of torque quickly. Here are the best digital torque wrenches available on Amazon.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

14.8-147.5 ft-lb

LED flash notifications

Quick release ratchet

Auto shut-off

Ergonomic soft rubber grip handle

Certificate of calibration included

This ACDelco ½” Heavy Duty Digital Torque Wrench has an LED screen and a light that flashes to send notifications when in use. It also features a quick-release ratchet and auto shut-off mode after extended inactivity.

$98.32 at Amazon

Key Features

0.74-14.75 ft-lb

±3% accuracy rating

Built with high-quality steel

Prevents over-torquing

Shock-proof storage case

Certificate of calibration included

This Summit Tools Bit-Head Digital Torque Wrench makes precise readings with ±3% Accuracy and a readout accuracy between 20% to 100%. It comes with a shock-proof storage case that protects it from wear and tear when not in use.

$113.99 at Amazon

Key Features

½” drive

Backlit LCD digital display

Durable clear case

Meets ASME specifications

Works with the touch of a button

This CRAFTSMAN Digital Torque Wrench has a ½” drive and works with a simple touch of a button. The LCD screen makes this wrench easier to read when in use.

$114.95 at Amazon

Key Features

25-250 ft-lb

Instantly converts between different units

Secure and simple torque adjustments

45-tooth reversible ratchet head

Hard protective case

Certificate of calibration included

This eTork ½” Torque Wrench has a wide torque range and can deliver 25-250 ft-lb of torque. It can make simple and secure torque adjustments to supply the proper amount needed for whatever you may be working on. The backlit screen on the digital scale is able to convert between different units such as lb-ft, Nm, lb-in and kg.cm.

$156.45 at Amazon

Key Features

7.4/99.6 ft-lb

Built with alloy steel

5 torque measurement units

Target Torque Alert

Oil and solvent-resistant handle

Notifications on the handle screen

This GEARWRENCH is electronic and has an LCD screen that sends notifications and other information while this wrench is in use. The wrench is made from alloy steel and the handle is resistant to oil and solvent.

Are there any drawbacks of digital torque wrenches?

As great as digital torque wrenches are, they still have a few issues to take note of. They are much more expensive than a standard click torque wrench and normally cost $100 or more. They also run on batteries that will need to be replaced over time. Another issue that you could potentially face is with recalibration, digital torque wrenches are calibrated from the factory but will need to be recalibrated once a year. On the other hand, standard torque wrenches don't need recalibration at all.

What can a digital torque wrench be used for?

A digital torque wrench can be used for removing or tightening nuts and bolts.

Analog vs digital torque wrench

With a standard analog torque wrench, you must go by feel when applying the proper amount of torque. When using a digital torque wrench there are sensors that apply the correct torque needed with great accuracy.