Gear up without breaking the bank with REI's latest 50% off clearance sale

Get ready to gear up without breaking the bank because REI is rolling out an unmissable clearance sale that's tailor-made for the outdoorsy spirit in all of us. From rugged camping and hiking essentials to stylish past-season apparel and sturdy footwear, enjoy discounts of up to 50% across a wide range of products. Whether you want to upgrade your fitness gear, hit the slopes with new ski equipment, or refresh your outdoor wardrobe, REI's latest sale promises top-notch quality at low prices. Here are some of the great offers on clearance at REI right now.

While the discounts are steep, it’s important to act quickly. Sizes and color options are limited, so the best deals won’t last long.

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for its high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Their commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in their products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at REI during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, their products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.

REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Their products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. REI's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.

Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Their innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With REI's sales offering up to 71% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.

Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Their gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At REI's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.

Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Their clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. REI's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.

Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At REI's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.