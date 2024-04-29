Nearly 90% of shoppers who rated this DeWalt combo kit gave it a perfect 5 stars

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the days getting longer and warmer, it's the perfect time to get started on projects you've been putting off all winter. If you've been looking for a few new toys for the toolbox to inspire some hard work this year, this DeWalt combo kit deal is well worth your consideration. It includes a 20v drill, an impact driver, a battery charger, 2 batteries, a 14-piece titanium drill bill set and a contractor bag carrying case. DeWalt is one of the best brands in the game, and that's only validated by the truly eye-popping amount of 5-star reviews this kit has on Amazon. Of over 48,000 total reviews, an impressive 86% of them are perfect 5/5 star scores, making this the most popular power tool combo on the site. If you want to check out the listing for yourself, you can do so right here, otherwise learn more about this well-loved tool kit below.

$158.99 at Amazon

Key specs

Included impact driver delivers 1-handed loading and features a 1/4-inch chuck that works with 1-inch bit tips

Included drill/driver delivers 300 unit watts out and features 2 speeds (0-450 & 1,500 rpm) for multiple applications

Both the driver and the drill/driver are lightweight, compact and easily maneuverable

Purchase includes two 1.5Ah batteries with a charger

Purchase includes a 14-piece titanium drill bit set

