Save up to $25 on the best-selling Comfilife seat cushion with this limited-time promo code

One of the most underrated joys of life is simply having a nice, comfortable place to sit down and take a load off. Plopping down and settling into a good book, a show, or even a drive can be a mental health essential. Sometimes, though, our choice of seating does us more harm than good. If your seat isn't appropriately supported, it could exacerbate problems like run-of-the-mill back pain or even sciatica. Luckily, finding a good seat cushion to help relieve potential back pain doesn't have to be difficult! One of our favorites, and the best-selling option on Amazon, is this ComfiLife gel seat cushion.

$33.99 at Amazon

The ComfiLife cushion is made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip bottom so you won't be sliding around unintentionally, a handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. The cover zips on and off and is machine-washer safe. The cushion is also made to specifically to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life, especially on long drives.

One of the best parts about the ComfiLife cushion is just how portable it is. Thanks to its built-in handle you can easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. On top of that, it's 33% off right now thanks to a deal, and you can get an additional 15% off by using the code GETCOMFI15 at the Amazon checkout. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions." If you're looking to improve your life by taking control of your back pain, check out the cushion below, available at this double discount for a limited time.

Key specs

Gel memory foam construction

Non-slip rubber bottom

Removable, machine-washable velour cover

Built-in handle

