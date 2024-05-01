Here are all of the best Lego car sets available at Amazon and Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Lego is a great toy that allows us to tap into our imagination. Building Lego car sets is an engaging pastime all ages can enjoy. Whatever you can dream, you can build — from a simple 100-piece set to a mind-boggling life-size model of the Bugatti Chiron. And while we love the freedom of building Lego creations from scratch, it's also incredibly satisfying to tackle a complete set from beginning to end, while carefully following building instructions.
So, to fulfill our duty as both car and Lego lovers, we've compiled a mega list of all of the Lego sets currently available online that feature vehicles of any kind (if we've missed one of your favorites, please comment!). The sets featured are organized into categories — Lego Icons, Lego Speed Champions, Lego Technic, and more.
If you're looking for Lego sets that are not vehicle-focused, click here for all of Walmart's Lego selections, and click here for Amazon’s Lego selections. We will continue to update this post as new sets become available, so bookmark this page to stay current on Lego sets featuring vehicles.
Lego Technic
Made for advanced builders, Lego Technic is perfect for builders who seek a more challenging Lego build with great mechanical detail. That means a functioning gearbox, wheels, and axles. Some of the sets available feature cars, planes, and motorcycles. What makes Lego Technic unique is the ability to remote control some select Technic vehicles with the help of the Lego Control + app.
- Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar 42156 - $177.99 (11% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Race Car 42171 - $219.99 at Amazon
Lego Technic John Deere 948L-II Skidder 42157 - $199.99 at Walmart
Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” 42125 - $170 (15% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car Model Building Kit 42096 - $167.99 (7% off at Amazon)
LEGO Technic THE BATMAN – BATMOBILE 42127 - $119.49 at Walmart
Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger 42111 - $113.99 at Walmart
Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT 42154 - $95.99 (Save $24 at Walmart)
Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorcycle 42107 - $87 at Amazon
Lego Technic Jeep® Wrangler 42122 - $47.50 (5% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric 42137 - $48.99 at Amazon
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide 42151 - $39.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby® GT500® 42138 - $39.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 42153 - $39.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 42161 - $39.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester Tractor Toy 42168 - $36.99 (8% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic John Deere 9620R 4WD Tractor Toy 42136 - $34.97 at Amazon
Lego Technic Monster Jam El Toro Loco, 2 in-1 Pull Back Truck 42135 - $34.92 at Walmart
Lego Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger 42118 - $34.99 at Walmart
Lego Technic Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck Toy 42167 - $31.90 at Amazon
Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull-Back 42165 - $26.97 at Walmart
Lego Technic Monster Jam Dragon 2in1 Monster Truck Toy 42149 - $17.72 (11% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Off-Road Race Buggy Buildable Car Toy 42164 - $19.95 at Amazon
Lego Technic Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian Set 42150 - $15.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Heavy-Duty Bulldozer Building Set 42163 - $10.99 (15% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Dump Truck 2in1 Toy Building Set 42147 - $10.39 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions
Designed for automotive enthusiasts, the Lego Speed Champions sets have a wide range of iconic cars to choose from, like the Ferrari 512 M, or the Lamborghini Countach. Each set features a detailed model of a vehicle and at least one Lego minifigure. These sets encapsulate the essence of the car featured in the set. They're a fun build and a great collectible for car lovers.
- Lego Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A 76904 - $73 at Walmart
Lego Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro & Vantage GT3 2 Collectible Model 76910 - $44.95 at Walmart
Lego Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars 76922 - $44.97 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 76912 - $41.95 at Walmart
Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E 76909 Performance & Project One Toy Car Set - $30.99 (11% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM 76918 - $28.99 (17% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car 76919 - $26.97 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car 76920 - $26.97 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car Toy Vehicle 76921 - $26.97 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra 76901 - $19.99 at Walmart
Lego Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M 76914 - $19.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions Porsche 963 76916 - $19.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions Pagani Utopia 76915 - $19.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions Lotus Evija 76907 - $15.99 (Save $4 at Walmart)
Lego Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 76917 - $19.20 (23% off at Amazon)
Lego Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko 76900 - $19.99 at Walmart
Lego Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach 76908 - $19.79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 76911 - $19.99 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars
If you’re one with the Force, then we have hope. We also think you'll love this Lego Star Wars lineup that lets you explore the building wonders of an ancient time in a galaxy far, far away. The collaboration between Lego and Star Wars has made many fans over the years. These sets feature replicas from locations, spacecraft, vehicles, characters, and much more from the iconic sci-fi franchise.
- Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV, Buildable 25th Anniversary Starship Model 75376 - $77 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 75367 - $648.99 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars the Justifier 75323 - $154.99 (9% off at Amazon)
Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship 75354 - $139.95 at Amazon
Lego Star Wars: Ahsoka New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter 75364 - $106 at Walmart
Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle 75362 - $73 at Walmart
Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator 75383 - $70 at Walmart
Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter 75300, with Stormtrooper and TIE Fighter Pilot Minifigure - $52.86 at Walmart
Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber Starfighter Buildable Toy 75347 - $51.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter 75301 - $66.39 at Walmart
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 - $47.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter 75360 - $27.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter 75333 - $23.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Icons
The Lego Icons set provides buyers with a “challenging yet rewarding experience” where builders replicate well-known characters or objects from popular culture. These Icons include the DeLorean from "Back to the Future," the Ornithopter from the film "Dune," and much more. Letting builders have a memorable piece of pop culture to display.
- Lego Icons Back to the Future Time Machine 10300 - $160 at Walmart
Lego Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 10317 - $230 at Amazon
-
Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter 10327 - $164.95 at Amazon
Lego Creator Expert Ford Mustang 10265 - $160.57 (6% off at Amazon)
Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger 42111 - $113.99 at Walmart
Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer 10497 90th Anniversary Collectible Edition Model Spaceship - $100 at Walmart
Lego Icons Vespa 125 Scooter Model Building Kit 10298 - $94.99 at Walmart
Lego Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Minifigure 10330 - $79.99 at Walmart
Lego City
Get your building helmet on and start constructing your dream city with the colorful sets from Lego City. These sets are great for kids (most sets are recommended for ages 5 to 7 and up) but adults will also have fun "helping out" with building essential city structures, and vehicles like food trucks, garbage trucks, steamrollers, and more.
- Lego City Gaming Tournament Truck 60388 - $33.49 (16% off at Amazon)
Lego City Recycling Truck, Toy Vehicle Set with 3 Sorting Bins 60386 - $23.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego City 4x4 Off-Roader Adventures 60387 - $23.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego City Penguin Slushy Van Building Toy 60384 - $15.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego City Construction Steamroller Toy Playset 60401 - $9.97 at Amazon
Lego City Electric Sports Car 60383 - $8.69 (13% off at Amazon)
Lego Marvel
Whether you’re a fan of the comic books or the movies, Lego Marvel lets you collect and put on display your favorite builds from the Marvel Universe. Bring iconic superheroes and villains to life through your Lego building process recreating film or comic book scenes from Ghost Riders’s motorcycle to Black Widow and Captain America’s vehicles.
- Lego Marvel The Avengers Quinjet 76248 - $79.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Marvel Ghost Rider Mech & Bike Motorbike Toy 76245 - $27.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales vs. Morbius 76244 - $19.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Marvel Black Widow & Captain America Motorcycles 76260 - $13.67 (15% off at Amazon)
Lego Jurassic Park
Welcome, to Lego Jurassic Park. This nostalgic collaboration brings you back to the sci-fi classic where life finds a way to recreate memorable scenes from the film. These Lego Jurassic Park sets include the Dilophosaurus ambush with the iconic Jeep, Brachiosaurus discovery, trucks, and much more.
- Lego Jurassic World Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase 76941 - $52.98 at Walmart
Lego Jurassic World Brachiosaurus Discovery 76960 Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Dinosaur Toy - $64.71 (19% off at Amazon)
Lego Jurassic World Dino Combo Pack 66774 - $44.90 (Save $22.09 at Walmart)
Lego Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush Buildable Toy Set for Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary 76958 - $15.36 (23% off at Amazon)
Lego Creator
Lego Creator lets you explore multiple builds from a single set. This versatile line of Lego allows your imagination to explore what could be by using the building blocks to create something unique without instructions. Lego Creator sets are great for builders of all ages.
- Lego Creator 3-in-1 Beach Camper Van Building Kit 31138 - $39.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy 31146 - $19.97 at Amazon
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Vintage Motorcycle Set 31135 - $11.99 (20% off at Amazon)
Lego Harry Potter
No magical spell will prevent a die-hard fan from getting one of these sets for their collection. The collaboration between Lego and Harry Potter brings the enchanting world of Hogwarts to life in Lego brick form. Recreate iconic moments from your favorite book and movie and relive those memorable scenes. Build the flying Ford Anglia and soar the skies or rebuild the unforgettable train station with unforgettable characters like Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Hagrid, and more.
- Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station 76423 - $129.99 at Amazon
Lego Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbatons' Carriage: Arrival at Hogwarts 75958 - $88.85 at Amazon
Lego Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia, Buildable Car Toy with 2 Minifigures for Role Play 76424 - $14.97 at Amazon
Regardless of which Lego you’re planning on rewarding loved ones or yourself with, the joy and memories that will be built around these tiny building blocks will enrich not only your inner child but allow you to foster your creative and imaginative side through play. What makes Lego unique is the hands-on approach for both children and adults that goes neatly with Lego’s mission statement “to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow.” So reward yourself or that special someone with something fun, memorable, and unique.
