Buying Guide

Compact SUV Comparison: Specs, pics and reviews of every brand's crossover

From CR-V and Cherokee, to RAV4 and Rogue, they're all here.

Jul 25th 2018 at 12:19PM
Honda CR-V vs Toyota RAV4. Chevy Equinox vs Ford Escape. Mazda CX-5 vs Subaru Forester. Whichever combinations of compact crossover SUV you're considering, there's probably a comparison test or chart out there to read. Heck, you can even create a three-car comparison yourself here at Autoblog.

However, if you want a bunch of that information all in one convenient place, well, here it is. Our mega comparison of specs, features and photos of compact SUV entries from every mainstream manufacturer that sells them. That includes the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, 2018 Ford Escape, 2018 GMC Terrain, 2018 Honda CR-V, 2018 Hyundai Tucson, 2019 Jeep Cherokee (it's already on sale with notable changes from 2018), 2018 Jeep Compass, 2018 Kia Sportage, 2018 Mazda CX-5, 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (none of Mitsu's SUVs are perfect fits for this segment, so we deemed the MEC the most competitive fit), 2018 Nissan Rogue, 2018 Subaru Forester, 2018 Toyota RAV4 and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. We can update this comparison as more information about 2019 models is released, most notably the Forester and RAV4.

Now, there are certainly some models that are smaller (Nissan Rogue Sport) or larger (Kia Sorento) that could also be considered, but we figured it was wise to stick with those in this sweet spot of comparable size and price. We also included links to Autoblog reviews, buying guides and smaller comparisons.


Engines and Transmissions


With rare exception, this segment features four-cylinder power. Sometimes it's turbocharged, often its not, but standard engine outputs are generally in the same ballpark. Therefore, we'd recommend focusing on torque output, as it's what will make a difference around town or when passing, and weighing that versus fuel economy (the Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 make particularly strong cases in this regard). Many drivers aren't too fond of continuously variable transmissions (CVT), either, so that's another thing to consider and note during a test drive.

As you can see, several models are available with performance upgrades. Besides the Jeep Cherokee's available V6, all are more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The exception to this would be the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape, as their 1.5-liter turbo engines don't prioritize performance. Instead, they serve as overall upgrades to the base naturally aspirated engines standard on only their base trim levels (CR-V LX and Escape S). Since the volume-selling CR-V EX and Escape SE come with those 1.5-liter turbos, we've listed those as "base engines" for the sake of more realistic comparison.

It's also important to note that several choices are available with fuel economy upgrades. This includes the diesel-powered Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, as well as the Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4 hybrids.

Interior and Exterior Dimensions


There were a lot more dimensions we could've included, but there's only so much room, so these are the measurements that make a difference in terms of whether you, your passengers and your child's car seat will fit inside. Whether all your stuff will fit in the cargo area. Whether the compact SUV be too tall, wide or tall for your garage. Whether it will be damaged should you take it lightly off-roading. And whether a hefty curb weight may negate whatever power advantage it might seem to have.

We've gone ahead and highlighted the best (green) and worst (red) in each category, though it's still important to try things out for yourself. That's a reason we left out front legroom: seat adjustments, differing body types, and options like power seats can make measurements misleading. You may or may not fit well regardless of what the specs say. It's also important to note that cargo measurements can be deceptive at times, so don't be shy about bringing along stuff to try out during a test drive. That includes strollers, golf bags or your dog. Seriously, do this. You're spending tens of thousands of dollars, do you really want to do so and find out your Golden Retriever doesn't fit?


Photos and Links to Autoblog Reviews

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Read our 2018 Chevy Equinox Buying Guide

  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Snyder
2017 Ford Escape front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape side view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape front view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape rear view
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape grille
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape headlight
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape grille
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape wheel
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape taillight
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape badge
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape rear fascia
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape engine
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape interior
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape interior
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape steering wheel
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape gauges
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape audio system controls
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape shifter
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape front seats
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2017 Ford Escape rear seats
  • Image Credit: Jonathon Ramsey
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • 2018 GMC Terrain SLT Diesel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick


2018 Honda CR-V

Read our Honda CR-V Review and see how it specifically compares to the Mazda CX-5

  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
  • Image Credit: Honda
2016 Hyundai Tucson front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson side view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson front view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson rear view
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson grille
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson headlight
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson wheel
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson wheel detail
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson taillight
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson badge
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson exhaust tips
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson engine
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson engine
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson interior
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson interior
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson interior
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson front seats
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson rear seats
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson gauges
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson climate controls
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson drive mode controls
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
2016 Hyundai Tucson rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Brandon Turkus
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
  • Image Credit: FCA
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2017 kia sportage action speed turning
  • Image Credit: Kia
kia sportage san diego 2017
  • Image Credit: Kia


2018 Mazda CX-5

Read our Mazda CX-5 Review and see how it specifically compares to the Honda CR-V

  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • Image Credit: Mazda
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Interior
  • The touchpad. Better than anticipated.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Icons are oriented in a row left-to-right, making it easier to select them.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Menu structure is broken into columns. Can default to the left or right based on driver preference/setting.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • The head-up display 
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Pressing the S-AWC button cycles between Auto, Snow and Gravel all-wheel-drive modes. 
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on SEL.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Metal paddle shifters are mounted to the steering column not the wheel. 
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Heated rear seats are included with Touring package.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 8-way power seats are included on SEL trim level.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 60 portion of back seat slid fully rearward. 40 portion slid forward.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Cargo capacity with seat slid rearward and cargo cover in place.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Standard cargo capacity with the seatback raised and seat bottom slid rearward.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Cargo capacity with back seat slid forward.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  • Maximum cargo capacity is 48.8 cubic feet with the subwoofer and panoramic roof.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: Nissan
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
  • Image Credit: Volkswagen
Chevrolet Ford GMC Honda Hyundai Jeep Kia Mazda Mitsubishi Nissan Subaru Toyota Volkswagen Car Buying First Drives Crossover SUV Comparison 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2018 Ford Escape 2018 GMC Terrain 2018 Honda CR-V 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2018 Kia Sportage 2018 Mazda CX-5 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018 Nissan Rogue 2018 Subaru Forester 2018 Toyota RAV4 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2019 jeep cherokee buying guide Chevrolet Equinox compact crossover comparison consumer Ford Escape GMC Terrain Honda CR-V Hyundai Tucson jeep cherokee Kia Sportage Mazda CX-5 mitsubishi eclipse cross Nissan Rogue Subaru Forester Toyota RAV4 Volkswagen Tiguan
Create alerts for any tag above

Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.

Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X