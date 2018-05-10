Small 3-row crossover SUVs specifications compared on paper

slide-7328619 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328620 Image Credit: Dodge slide-7328634 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328621 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328622 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328623 Image Credit: Dodge slide-7328627 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328624 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328625 Image Credit: Dodge slide-7328626 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328635 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328633 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328628 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328629 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328630 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC slide-7328631 Image Credit: Dodge slide-7328632 Image Credit: © 2017 FCA US LLC





Moving up to the V6 class, the Outlander is once again at the bottom. It actually makes less torque than the turbo



Another powertrain consideration to bare in mind is whether all-wheel-drive is necessary. The four-cylinder Journey and the three-row Tiguan are only available with front-wheel drive. If you want all-wheel drive on the Journey, you have to get it with the V6, and on the Tiguan, you have to lose the third-row for a driven rear axle. All-wheel drive is available on both four- and six-cylinder Sorentos and Outlanders, and it's standard on the V6 Outlander.



Moving up to the V6 class, the Outlander is once again at the bottom. It actually makes less torque than the turbo VW Tiguan . The Journey and Sorento are almost perfectly matched. The Journey makes a bit more torque; the Sorento makes a bit more power. The Journey also gets upgraded to a 6-speed automatic.Another powertrain consideration to bare in mind is whether all-wheel-drive is necessary. The four-cylinder Journey and the three-row Tiguan are only available with front-wheel drive. If you want all-wheel drive on the Journey, you have to get it with the V6, and on the Tiguan, you have to lose the third-row for a driven rear axle. All-wheel drive is available on both four- and six-cylinder Sorentos and Outlanders, and it's standard on the V6 Outlander.

slide-7283618 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283619 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283620 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283621 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283622 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283623 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283624 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283625 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283626 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283627 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283628 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283629 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283630 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283631 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283632 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283633 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283634 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283635 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283636 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283637 Image Credit: Kia slide-7283638 Image Credit: Kia





Although the Outlander is the least powerful, it is the most Exterior and interior dimensions Looking at the size of each of these crossovers, we can see one of the secrets to the Outlander's fuel economy success: It's by far the lightest of the four. It's between 500 and 600 lighter than the Journey and Sorento, and the heaviest Outlander is a little over 100 pounds lighter than the three-row VW Tiguan. It's also the shortest and most narrow of the group. The Journey is the longest, and the Sorento is the widest.



Although the Outlander is the least powerful, it is the most fuel efficient . It has the highest combined fuel economy in every engine and drivetrain class, and it's the only one that hits 30 mpg on the highway. Granted that model is the front-drive version. The Journey is the thirstiest in each group. Interestingly, the four cylinder is only more efficient than the V6 in the city and in combined driving. Its highway economy is the same as the front-drive V6, surely due in part to the additional gears that come with the V6.Looking at the size of each of these crossovers, we can see one of the secrets to the Outlander's fuel economy success: It's by far the lightest of the four. It's between 500 and 600 lighter than the Journey and Sorento, and the heaviest Outlander is a little over 100 pounds lighter than the three-row VW Tiguan. It's also the shortest and most narrow of the group. The Journey is the longest, and the Sorento is the widest.

slide-7328660 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328659 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328658 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328665 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328667 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328663 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328668 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328664 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328666 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328661 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328662 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328671 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328672 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328669 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328673 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328670 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328674 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328675 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328676 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7328677 Image Credit: Mitsubishi





Also interesting is that the Outlander doesn't pay much of a penalty for its smaller exterior dimensions. It has the second-best second- and third-row legroom and shoulder room. Headroom is a little more tight, though. The big price comes in less maximum cargo capacity. It has the least of the bunch, though space behind second- and third-row seats is on par with the rest.



The ultimate cargo hauler is the Sorento. It has the most leg and shoulder room in all rows, and is roughly tied with the Journey for headroom. The Sorento also has the most maximum cargo space and space behind the second row seats, as well as second most cargo space behind the third row. It gets an extra bonus in having the most towing capacity. All four-cylinder models can pull 2,000 pounds, which is 500 to 1,000 pounds more than the other four-cylinder models. The V6 with front drive can tow 3,500 pounds, which is only matched by the Outlander, and the V6 with all-wheel drive can tow a best of 5,000 pounds.



