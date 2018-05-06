2018 Nissan Rogue Buyer's Guide: Answers to your crossover questions



Is the 2018 Nissan Rogue Safe?

The 2018 Nissan Rogue presses a lot of the right buttons in the highly competitive market for family-friendly SUVs. The Rogue comes with plenty of standard equipment, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and LED daytime running lights, along with safety features such as blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert.Dynamically speaking, the Rogue is only mid-pack (at best) among rivals that include the Toyota RAV4 Chevrolet Equinox and Hyundai Tucson , to name a few. That's because the Rogue's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is hardly what you'd call a tire-burner, and it's paired with an economical but uninspiring CVT automatic transmission. Available in front- or all-wheel drive, the Rogue puts much more emphasis on fuel economy , cargo room and cabin quality. For many compact-SUV buyers, those attributes rank highly.Here you'll find all the information needed to make an educated buying decision if you're considering a 2018 Nissan Rogue, including safety and reliability ratings, engine specs, horsepower, fuel economy ratings and pricing.We should note that this guide does not cover the Rogue Sport crossover, which is different enough from the regular Rogue to warrant its own guide.We'll also summarize what Autoblog's professional auto reviewers think of the Rogue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives the 2018 Nissan an overall crash-test rating of four stars. Whether equipped with front- or all-wheel drive, the Rogue scored identical four-star scores in the frontal and crash test, along with resistance to rollover. A five-star score was recorded for the side-impact crash test.



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which provides ratings for new vehicles based on its own comprehensive crash tests, has given the 2018 Nissan Rogue its "Top Safety Pick" award.



The Rogue earned a "superior" rating for front crash prevention, along with "good" ratings in all of the IIHS' crash tests. The Rogue scored only an "marginal" rating for its LATCH anchors for child seats. Headlamp performance received an "acceptable" rating.



Ratings may differ for Rogues from other model years, so be sure to visit the NHTSA and IIHS websites to review ratings on the specific vehicle you're researching.



At the time of this writing, the 2018 Rogue is not listed as being part of any ongoing recalls.





Is the Rogue reliable?



J.D. Power most recently reviewed initial quality in the 2017 Rogue, which is nearly identical to the 2018 model, excluding minor trim changes. It gave the Rogue four out of five possible stars — a rating referred to as "among the best" — for overall quality, as well as overall performance and design.



The Rogue's scores noticeably fall in other categories, however. J.D. Power gave the Rogue only two stars for predicted reliability, along with a three-star rating for body and interior quality design, features and accessories quality design and overall quality design.



A note about J.D. Power's methodology: We have some rather serious issues with the way it weights serious and less-serious reliability issues. Read more about that here.

How much interior and cargo room does the Rogue have?



The 2018 Nissan Rogue seats up to five people, with 43.0 inches of front legroom and 37.9 inches in the backseat. Passengers get 41.6 inches of front headroom and 38.5 inches in the rear seat (without the optional moonroof fitted).



The Rogue offers 39.3 cubic feet of cargo volume with the second-row seats in the upright position. With the rear seats folded, the Rogue provides a total of 70.0 cubic feet of cargo room.



For comparison, the 2018 Honda CR-V has 39.2 cubic feet of cargo room with its rear seats in place. Folded down, total volume is 75.8 cubic feet.

