Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Wheel spacers are a controversial aftermarket accessory. Below is our list of the top wheel spacers in 2022 along with a helpful buying guide. Wheel spacers are an excellent way to enhance the appearance of your vehicle, but not everybody believes so. Some drivers swear by their benefits, while others consider them a safety hazard.

Regardless of where you stand on this issue, a good set of wheel spacers can improve your car’s maneuverability and stability. If your vehicle faces problems taking sharp turns or driving through rough terrain, wheel spacers can ensure better traction, and they also provide a fierce and sporty look to your ride. Not every wheel spacer has the strength, design, and aesthetic quality that many buyers look for, so to help you out, we’ve whittled the options down to the five finest wheel spacers in 2022.

Comparing our favorite wheel spacers for 2022

AA Ignition Wheel Spacer Set: Recommended

Buy on Amazon

Each wheel spacer in this set of lug-centric wheel spacers from AA Ignition measures about two inches, and they feature a 6x139.7mm bolt pattern that offers ample clearance between the hub assembly and wheel to support larger wheel installation. These wheel spacers are compatible with a variety of vehicles, including Cadillacs, Chevrolets, and various GMC models. Many wheel spacers come as a pair, but this set contains four-wheel spacers, meaning you won't need to make the tough decision about whether to install them on the front or rear of your car. There’s one spacer for each wheel, and they come complete with all the required bolt and nut accessories for hassle-free installation.

Pros

Set of four-wheel spacers

Hardware included for easy installation

High-quality, durable construction

Cons

Lugs can snap off

Richeer Hub-centric Wheel Spacers: Premium pick

Buy on Amazon

The Richeer Hub Centric Wheel Spacers are a durable wheel spacer set that you might want to check out. The wheel spacers in this set are made from 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with solid anodizing to resist any corrosion. They can endure up to 35,000 PSI, making them suitable if you own a heavy-duty vehicle. This wheel spacer set consists of four two-inch spacers, each of which comes with heat-treated 12.9-grade studs that are already installed. The design of these spacers is pretty sturdy and dependable and can offer you reliable performance even in extreme driving conditions. This set includes all the accessories you’ll need to get them ready, making installation easy, and they come with a two-year warranty to give you some peace of mind while purchasing.

Pros

Simple, easy installation process

Durable, strong design

Two-year warranty included

Cons

Some studs may not fit

Dynofit Store Wheel Spacers: Budget option

Buy on Amazon

These Dynofit Wheel Spacers are one of the most affordable options out there, but this doesn’t mean that they’re lacking in any way —far from it. Available in two different thicknesses (1.5-inches and 2-inches), these wheel spacers feature high-quality forged 6061-T6 billet aluminum that makes them strong and sturdy. These spacers are also highly resistant to rust and can handle heavy loads with ease. These wheels spacers come in a set of four with nuts and bolts for assembly included. Because they’re hub-centric, these spacers are pretty easy to install. The hub bore measures 71.5mm in diameter and makes tight contact for added safety, and the manufacturer offers a two-year warranty and responsive customer support if you run into issues, including free replacement parts, returns, and refunds if you’re not satisfied.

Pros

High-quality, durable construction

Two thickness options are available

Easy to install

Cons

Designed primarily for off-roading vehicles

FLYCLE Hub-centric Wheel Spacers: Versatile

Buy on Amazon

The FLYCLE Hub-centric Wheel Spacers are our versatile pick thanks to their various thickness options available — you can purchase these wheel spacers in 1.25, 1.5, and 2-inch variations. These spacers come in a kit that contains four individual wheel spacers and twelve 1.5-inch studs for installation, as well as special extended lug nuts for better stability and increased safety on the road. Each of these wheel spacers boasts highly durable construction, and they’re made using a 6061-T6 aluminum alloy that’s been treated with heat and anodic oxidation for corrosion-resistant performance. This treatment offers your vehicle better stability and precision, and to top it all off the entire kit is backed by two-year warranty coverage.

Pros

Heavy-duty construction

Precise, highly stable design

Includes extended lug nuts for better performance

Cons

Some studs aren’t fully seated

KSP Performance Wheel Spacers: Also consider

Buy on Amazon

This set of four KSP Performance hub-centric wheel spacers has a six-lug bolt pattern, and each spacer is one-inch thick with a center bore of 87.1 mm. These wheel spacers are available in 1.25-inch and 1.5-inch variations, and they even come in a couple of different color options, letting you choose between blue and black. Each of these wheel spacers is CNC-machined for size accuracy, and they’re made using 6061-T6 forged aluminum alloy that’s lightweight yet extremely strong. The surface of each wheel spacer is anodized with a hard, clear outer layer that makes them corrosion-resistant and stable, and something that stood out to us when making our list was the manufacturer's quality control — it checks each spacer for precision, smoothness, and durability before sending them out on the market, ensuring that your wheel spacers will do the job that you need them to do.

Pros

Strong, corrosion-resistant design

Capable of withstanding heavy loads

Five-year warranty included with purchase

Cons

Can amplify any existing vibration

Buying guide: Wheel spacers

Not all wheel spacers are compatible with every car, so you’ll have to check if your vehicle's make and model are included in the specification list before deciding on your purchase. This isn’t the only thing you have to make sure of, though, so here’s a buyer's guide explaining everything you’ll need to know before purchasing wheel spacers:

Choosing a high-quality set of wheel spacers

Wheel spacers are an easy way to make your vehicle look more aggressive, but you’ll have to find the right fit for your vehicle. Here are some factors worth considering before deciding on any pair or set:

Compatibility

As we’ve already mentioned, many wheel spacers are not universal. You have to make sure that the set you’re looking at is compatible with your car.

Many wheel spacers are designed to fit off-road vehicles like Jeeps, trucks, and SUVs. These have a unique stud pattern that does not always match that of a regular car.

It's smart to look at the stud pattern beforehand, and this way you'll be sure that the spacers will fit your vehicle.

Type

Another important thing to factor in is the type of wheel spacers. Wheel spacers are available in two types —hub-centric and lug-centric.

Hub-centric spacers are fastened onto the hub assembly and slide over the wheel studs. They’re generally safe to put on your vehicle, but you have to make sure that they align with your wheel and nut pattern.

Lug-centric spacers fit in between the hub and wheel. They look like a large washer that slides onto the stud, leaving some room for the wheel to fit back. Sometimes, though, the available space is not enough for the wheels to fit back, and when this happens you'll need extended studs to secure the lug nuts properly.

Lug-centric spacers are more difficult to install, but choosing between both types ultimately comes down to your personal preference.

Size

When looking to buy a pair of wheel spacers, you have to consider both the size of the wheel and the size of the spacer. Knowing the wheel size beforehand helps you find the right spacer set that will fit securely on your car.

We strongly recommend getting some wheel spacer extender studs, regardless of spacer type. You never know how the spacers will fit your hub, and not having enough space means your wheels won't fit properly. Having some extender studs on hand will provide you with the extra space you need to secure the wheel.

You should also make sure that the bolt pattern on the spacers matches that of the lug nuts.

Installation

If you’re a DIY motorist who likes to work on their vehicle, you should choose a wheel spacer set that’s easy to install. Make sure the spacers you get comes with installation hardware and clear instructions, as these can make the entire installation process a lot easier.

If you’re not handy with tools, it's better to talk to your mechanic and take their advice on which spacers to purchase. After all, they’re probably going to be installing them, so it's smart to consider their advice.

Benefits of using wheel spacers

A good set of wheel spacers can make your ride stand out. Here are some other advantages of installing wheel spacers:

Improve handling

The primary reason many drivers invest in wheel spacers is their ability to improve the car's handling. They set the vehicle's track wider than usual, improving its overall stability.

Widening the distance between the left and right wheels of performance-oriented cars makes them easier to handle.

Ensure proper wheel fit

If you have a set of wheels that aren’t correctly offset for your vehicle, a set of alloy wheel spacers can help you fit them properly. They set the wheel forward and operate inside the fender liner, and they can also help if your vehicle's suspension needs fixing or the rim is hitting the control arms.

Improve the vehicle's aesthetic appeal

Installing a set of wheel spacers gives your car a perfect stance. Wheel spacers can make your car look perfectly aligned by pushing the tires outside, giving it a more fierce, sporty look.

You can look into getting aggressive spacers to set your car apart from any stock ones.

Drawbacks of using wheel spacers

There are many advantages to using wheel spacers, but you shouldn’t rush into purchasing before knowing their potential disadvantages. Have a look:

Increased component wear

When the wheels are set farther away from the vehicle, they put additional stress on the suspension system. Continual operation under stress causes components to wear out sooner, and wheel spacers can increase the amount of wear on various engine and suspension parts.

This is especially true for ball bearings. With wheel spacers installed, your wheels won't touch the ball bearings, reducing their lifespan.

Decreased ride quality

While they do have a positive impact on vehicle handling, wheel spacers can also change overall ride quality in a bad way.

Many drivers report that their steering wheel became heavier and harder to turn after installing wheel spacers. You might also experience more bumps while driving, as the shock absorber fails to absorb them when riding on a harsh road.

Affect wheel alignment

Wheel spacers can also affect wheel alignment. Car manufacturers have already designed their vehicles for optimum performance and stability, and installing wheel spacers can throw this design out of balance, resulting in wheel vibration as you drive.

Conclusion

A great set of wheel spacers can contribute a lot to the performance, safety, and maneuverability of your car. Some people pick wheel spacers up to improve the visual appeal of their car, while others install them to make their ride smoother and more manageable in tough driving conditions. We’ve rounded up the top wheel spacers in 2022, and each of these is a high-quality product designed to improve your vehicle’s overall performance.

Wheel Spacers FAQs

Q: Are wheel spacers safe for daily driving?

When they’re installed correctly, wheel spacers should be okay for daily driving. Safety concerns arise when the spacers are not aligned correctly, and this can cause the wheel to rub against brake calipers, shock absorbers, or fenders, leading to damage or, even worse, a crash.

Q: Are wheel spacers necessary?

Wheel spacers aren’t technically necessary, but they can be recommended for vehicles with larger-than-average tires. They help create clearance around the wheels, improving the vehicle's stability, maneuverability, handling, traction, and overall performance.

Q: Can wheel spacers cause problems with the vehicle?

While wheel spacers are generally considered to be pretty safe, they can sometimes speed up wear on the vehicle’s suspension system and hub components. The reason for this issue is the wider track they create, which the frame is not designed to support. Wheel spacers can cause stressors that go beyond the vehicle's tolerance capacity.

Q: Do wheel spacers affect the toe?

No, wheel spacers do not affect the toe, and they don’t affect the camber or caster of your vehicle either. If your suspension system was worn, to begin with, wheel spacers can magnify any existing problems, but they won’t be what’s causing them.