Save on pet products thanks to these great Pet Day deals at Amazon

Well, despite the fact that there was a national Pet Day back in April, apparently it's already Pet Day again (more like Groundhog day, right?), but this time around it's "Amazon" Pet Day, which is potentially even more exciting because that means there are deals available on a bunch of pet-focused goodies for your favorite four-legged companion. The Amazon event lasts just 2 days, May 7th and May 8th, and you can check out all of the best Amazon Pet Day deals right here, but since there are so many, we decided to break out a few of our favorites just below.

Just like all of us, our pets deserve a comfortable place to lay their heads at night. While many of us invite our pups to lay at the foot of the bed, depending on the size of your dog, or how skittish they are about middle-of-the-night tossing and turning, sometimes that's just not feasible. Having a good dog bed can make a world of difference in those situations. This one is made to distribute weight evenly and even provide "pressure relief and joint support" for some of the older pets out there who could use a little extra support. The 4-sided design provides the perfect place for your pet to rest their head, if they so choose, and cover is removable and machine-washable.

Mattress encased in a waterproof liner

"4-sided bolster design"

Wrapped in soft flannel fabric

If you've ever raised a young puppy (or perhaps a litter of them) you know how invaluable an enclosed play pen like this can be. Much of the modern puppy-raising advice suggests to not give them full roaming privileges of the whole yard right off the bat, so having a little play place like this can make your life a lot easier. This one comes in different sizes, from 18-inches tall to 48-inches tall, and has a secure double-latch door to make exit and entry easy for any two-legged occupants.

16 square-feet of play space

Purchase includes 4 ground anchors

No tools needed for set-up

Includes 1 year manufacturer warranty

If you're planning on raising your dog from the time they're a puppy, then you should probably come to terms with the fact that some accidents in the house will just be inevitable. As your puppy grows up they'll happen less and less, but patience will be required. During this period in a puppy's life, some people find puppy pee pads like these helpful. So many people find them helpful, in fact, that this is the number 1 best-selling pet supply on Amazon right now. Basically, they way they work is that they're treated with an attractant (unscented to us humans) to get the puppy's attention to show them the appropriate place to go, if they can't quite make it outside. The pad is also super-absorbent and has plastic lining at the bottom.

60 count

Extra-large size (28- x 34-inch)

5-layer protection

Nearly every pet owner experiences at least some small amount of anxiety when they leave their pet home alone. A modern solution to this problem is to invest in some type of in-home security camera so you can check in on them with your phone whenever you feel like it. This Blink Mini is as good a cam as any, and right now this 2-pack is available for 40% off thanks to the Pet Day sale. You just plug them in, set them up and then you can check in live via the Blink app. These cameras also include 2-way audio, so you can talk to your pet as well (as long as your disembodied voice doesn't spook them). For even more options and control you can choose to subscribe to the Blink subscription plan, but it's not required. However, "To save and share clips, [you'll have to] choose from an optional Blink Subscription plan (sold separately) for cloud storage, or ... a Blink Sync Module and USB flash drive (each sold separately)."

1080p HD video

Motion detection

Night vision

Alexa-compatible

30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is included

Includes 2 cameras w/ mounting kits and stands, 2 USB cables and 2 power adapters

A Kong classic is probably as close to a "must-have" dog toy as you can possibly get. The Kong has been around seemingly forever. It's tough, it's easy to throw, and to the delight of dogs around the world, it's made to be stuffed with delicious treats. If you'd like, you can put your standard Milk Bone or other hard treat inside, but Kong actually makes a special "dog treat paste" made for spraying inside of these things, in several different flavors like peanut butter, pepperoni and more. Think of it like squeeze cheese, but for dogs.

Made of durable, natural rubber

Comes in different sizes and toughness for extreme chewers

Easy to fill and clean

K&H Pet Products Buckle N’ Go Dog Car Seat is basically a dog hammock for your back seat. The seat is large with no weight limit so it's suitable for just about any dog of every size. It’s simple to install and folds flat when taken apart. Importantly, the front also folds/bends down for easy entry, in case your pup is a little unsure about the idea at first. This seat connects to the seatbelt buckle receiver and is compatible with most vehicles with the exception of a select few Hondas with non-standard seatbelt locks.

Open top with mesh sides

No weight limit

21" x 19" x 19"

Just in case you started to think we only cared about the dogs here, we wanted to feature something that could be used for cats as well. On trips, when your pet isn't harnessed into a seatbelt (or if you're traveling with a feline that makes that impossible to begin with), you'll want a comfortable place for them to relax. That's where one of these portable pet beds comes in handy. This one by Sleepypod is available in multiple colors and comes with lots of handy features. First, it has a totally removable mesh dome to make it easier for your pet to crawl in and out when you're not using it as a carrier. When you are using it as a carrier, you can make use of the removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Inside the bed is an "ultra plush" machine-washable bedding and the outside is made with a sturdy "luggage-grade ballistic nylon."

Removable and machine-washable "ultra plush" bedding

Exterior constructed with "luggage-grade ballistic nylon"

Adjustable shoulder strap

For pets up to 15 lbs

If you're going on a long car ride or a walk, you'll likely have to make some pit stops along the way. Not cleaning up after your pet after they go is just bad form (seriously, don't be that person), so it's a great idea to have some poop bags handy to clean up after your dog. Right now, there's a great deal on these bags from Greener Walker that come in a pack of 540, so you won't be running low any time soon. They're leak-proof, made of an environmentally friendly corn starch blend, and the packaging and roll cores are all made of recyclable materials.

540 pack

Extra-thick, leak proof

13" x 9" bags

Biodegradeable