Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A valuable gadget that not everyone is familiar with is the heat gun. Heat guns emit heat through the nozzle and reach hundreds or even over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. They can be used to apply heat for stripping paint, applying window tint, installing and removing vinyl wrap and thawing pipes or electric equipment. Here are the best heat guns currently available on Amazon.

$22.03 at Amazon

Key Features

1,800w

Temperature ranges from 122° F to 1,202° F

Heats up in 1.5 seconds

4 nozzle attachments

Variable temperature control

Overload protection

This SEEKONE Heat Gun has 1,800w of power and a wide temperature range between 122° F to 1,202° F. It only takes 1.5 seconds for this heat gun to warm up and it has variable temperature settings. This heat gun comes with 4 different nozzles and has overload protection.

$17.97 at Amazon

Key Features

300w

Heats up to 662° F

2 high-quality silicone brushes

Weighs 0.6 pounds

1 temperature setting

Lifetime warranty

This MAXXHEAT Mini Heat Gun has 300w and heats up to 662° F. This heat gun has an anti-scalding sheath, a heat dissipation system and overheating protection to prevent you from burning yourself. This heat gun includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

$46.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Temperature ranges from 150°F to 1,200°F

12 heat settings

2 nozzles

LED screen

Protective sidebars

Ceramic element

This Wagner Spraytech FURNO 500 Variable Temp Heat Gun has 12 temperature options and the heat ranges from from 150°F to 1,200°F. This heat gun comes with two nozzle options, a LED screen and protective sidebars along with an integrated stand.

$25.15 at Amazon

Key Features

1,350w

Temperature ranges from 750°F to 1,000°F

2 heat settings

Built-in stand

Corded

2-year limited warranty

This BLACK+DECKER Heat Gun has dual temperature settings and heats up from 750°F to 1,000°F. There is a lightweight stand and a three-position side handle to give you a better grip while using it. It comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

$211.04 at Amazon

Key Features

Temperature reaches up to 990°F

42 minutes of runtime

DCB205 3Ah lithium-ion battery

Lock-on button

LED light

No self-discharge

This DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Heat Gun kit is powered by a 3Ah lithium-ion battery. It can reach a maximum temperature of 990°F and up to 42 minutes of runtime per charge. The three-LED fuel gauge system lets you know the status of your battery while the heat gun is in use.

How do heat guns work?

According to Princeton University, heat guns are “constructed with a motor-driven fan that blows air over an electrically heated filament. The heating element in a heat gun typically becomes red-hot during use. Heat guns operate at lower air speeds and produce temperature as high as 1,200 F, hot enough to melt some types of glass.”

Pros and cons of heat guns

Heat guns offer many great benefits. They can be used on many surfaces and can quickly heat up to their max temperature. The drawbacks they face mostly involve safety. Holding a device in your hand that is scorching hot can be dangerous if you aren’t careful.

What can a heat gun be used for?

Hot air guns have a large variety of uses. They can be used for removing labels or stickers, paint stripping, applying or removing a vinyl car wrap, window tinting, thawing out frozen pipes or devices, shrink wrapping and shrinking plastic.