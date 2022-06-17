Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Keychains help keep your car and house keys organized. With all the options available, they can be a fun (and functional) bit of kit to go shopping for, use our keychain buyers guide to help you with your next purchase. Car keychains are not a recent development — they’ve actually been used for more than a century. In the 1950s and 1960s keychains were used for promotional purposes, imprinted with various brand names to reach the farthest corners of the country. Today, keychains are designed to fulfill both functional and promotional requirements.

The ultimate purpose of a car keychain is to keep your keys organized and prevent them from getting lost, and they can also help you access your keys conveniently without wasting time searching for them. In this guide, we’ve picked some of our favorite car keychains to simplify your search and help you pick a great product without any hassle.

What are the leading car keychains of 2022?

Hephis Heavy Duty Key Chain: Our pick

Buy on Amazon

This stylish Hephis car keychain is sure to catch some eyes. It’s manufactured with a zinc alloy that’s eco-friendly, corrosion-resistant, and cost-efficient, and is designed to provide a perfect grip for your hands. This car keychain is ergonomically designed and easy to use, and it also includes a heavy-duty bottle opener that can let you enjoy a beer or soda wherever you are, whenever you want. On the product page, the company claims to be open to any and all constructive suggestions, and if your recommendation regarding a design change is accepted you'll get to see a new version of this keychain the following year.

Pros

Thick, comfortable, and heavy-duty

Environmentally friendly design

Convenient clip closure

Cons

Some issues with bottle opener

Futulkyus Wrislet Keychain: Another great option

Buy on Amazon

If you’re worried about losing your keys while traveling or shopping, this Futulkyus bracelet-style car keychain is just for you. It’s crafted using high-quality elastic silicone beads and a wooden bead on a durable string that fits perfectly on women’s wrists and feels comfortable on the skin. The keychain’s design also includes a metal keyring to keep your keys safe and a stylish tassel that makes it look wonderful. The hook and loop closure makes it incredibly convenient to use, and it’s available in 15 different styles for a huge range of keychain customization. The company also provides 24-hour online customer service to answer all your questions instantly, and hopefully, you won’t need to utilize this but it’s always great to have.

Pros

Hands-free bracelet design

Attach AirPods case to bracelet

Fits almost all-female wrist sizes

Cons

Silicone beads can dirty easily

Funko Pop! Baby Yoda Keychain: Unique

Buy on Amazon

This Baby Yoda Funko Pop! car keychain from The Mandalorian television series can be the next great addition to your Star Wars collection. It’s made from vinyl that’s durable, water-resistant, and easy to maintain, and you can gently wash this keychain with soap and water. Its cute Baby Yoda design is attached to a solid, high-quality ring that can help keep your keys as safe and secure as the Mandalorian keeps Grogu (or at least tries to). This keychain can be used for car keys, but it can also be used to decorate your child’s school backpack or even a handbag.

Pros

Lightweight, easy-to-clean material

High attention to detail in design

Great for Star Wars fans

Cons

Keyring connector can easily break

DAYGOS Heavy Duty Car Keychain: Budget option

Buy on Amazon

This DAYGOS car keychain is a great choice for people who love to buy simple stuff at affordable prices. This keychain is manufactured with zinc alloy, making it sturdy, eco-friendly, impact-resistant, and rust-free, and is effortless to use thanks to a built-in spring that allows you to quickly connect and release your keys. It also includes a clip closure that can protect your nails while using it, and on top of everything else, the keychain comes in attractive packaging, making it a great gift option. You can purchase this keychain in either black or silver, but if you opt for black you can buy a two-pack that offers a good value for multiple keychains.

Pros

Sturdy and durable material

Two extra key rings included

Small size for convenient carrying

Cons

The dark color might peel off with usage

Spigen Carabiner Key Ring Clip: Classic option

Buy on Amazon

The classic carabiner design of this Spigen car keychain is great for those who love minimalism when it comes to their accessories. The keychain is crafted using stainless steel and zinc alloy, making it lightweight, sturdy, extra-durable, corrosion-resistant, and impact-resistant — that’s a lot of benefits for such a small keychain! Its design includes a large hook, a clip closure, and a sturdy keyring that makes hooking and unhooking convenient while also protecting your hands and keeping your keys safe. There's also a bottle opener included in this keychain’s frame, allowing you to crack open a cold one on the go, no matter if you’re at the beach, on a hike, or tailgating before the big game.

Pros

Lightweight, compact design

Keeps keys organized and pockets clutter-free

Timeless carabiner design

Cons

The coating may chip with rough use

Finding your next car keychain: A buyer’s guide

A car keychain is an integral accessory for everyday use. The top ones are compact, easy to use, portable, and lightweight, all of which can help keep your keys organized. Some keychains are not only used to hold keys but can also be used as bottle openers and decorations that you can hang on bags or hook on your jeans. Since there are a plethora of car keychains on the market, this buying guide will help you find a great product that’s worth your money.

Why you should use a car keychain

A car keychain's versatility makes it a must-have accessory. Let's look at some of the advantages of car keychains in detail.

Safety

If you constantly struggle to find your keys, whether that’s in your bag or a random corner of your house, buying a keychain can be a good decision. When you use a keychain, you’ll find all your keys in one easy and convenient place.

Key management

Managing multiple keys becomes difficult without a car keychain. You can easily hook more than one key on a keychain that has two or three rings, and this also allows you to keep your keys organized, which can save you a lot of time — you won't have to shuffle around in your bag to find your keys with a great car keychain.

Easy access

Most car keychains are designed with a hook that allows you to easily attach them to your pants or bag for ultimate convenience. There are also some keychains that you can wear on your wrist like a bracelet, giving you easy access to your keys when needed.

Versatility

The most popular car keychains are designed to be multipurpose. Some include a bottle opener along with a keyring, while others have hooks to hold essential accessories like screwdrivers, pocket knives, clippers, and more.

Different kinds of car keychains

Like other accessories, car keychains are manufactured in different styles and patterns to suit different people’s very different needs. Let’s take a detailed look at various kinds of car keychains that can make your life easier.

Carabiner keychains

Carabiner keychains are the first choice of people who love all things heavy-duty. They’re generally designed using sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel, and this makes them incredibly durable and gives them a robust look. These keychains can be used for many purposes, like attaching a flashlight or screwdriver, and that’s why people who love outdoor activities prefer this kind of keychain.

Decorative keychains

Decorative keychains are usually designed with popular cartoon characters, celebrities, and other pop culture elements in mind. These keychains are comparatively more delicate, and because of this people generally use them for their look. They come in a wide range of designs and are particularly loved by the younger generation.

Bangle keychains

Bangle or bracelet keychains are designed to offer optimum convenience to those who value style, particularly women. They’re made to look attractive while also serving the purpose of keeping your keys handy. Bracelet keychains are great for parents or those who don’t want to lug around a handbag while shopping, and they can help keep your hands free so that you can take part in other essential activities, like shopping or carrying your child on the go.

How to select a car keychain

Let’s now dive into a few factors that will help you pick a great car keychain that’s in line with your needs and preferences.

Material

Car keychains are manufactured using various materials like zinc alloy, stainless steel, vinyl, and silicone. The main body of most keychains is designed using zinc alloy and vinyl, and these materials are eco-friendly, corrosion-resistant, impact-resistant, lightweight, and inexpensive. The keyrings and connectors of a keychain are crafted using stainless steel that’s durable, sturdy, and rust-free. You can also find some keychains designed in the shape of wristbands, and these use silicone beads that are stylish and soft on your skin while keeping your hands free.

Design

Some keychains are designed to be attached to your belt loop, while others can be worn as a wristband. Most keychains are crafted with clip closure and big hooks, allowing you to easily open and close them without hurting your nails or fingers. Different designs suit people with different preferences, so this really comes down to what you want in a keychain.

Number of keyrings

Some keychains are made to include one keyring, while others might have two or more. Keychains with more than one ring allow you to carry multiple keys and keep them organized to avoid all sorts of messes. You can also use any additional keyrings to carry other everyday essentials like screwdrivers, flashlights, bottle openers, and more.

Packaging

If you want to buy an attractive keychain as a gift, look for one that comes in a presentable box or package. Some keychains are sold in exquisite packaging that highlights the product's beauty and makes it a great gifting option.

How to clean a metal car keychain

You probably won’t feel the need to clean your metal keychains often, but if you don't want them to wear down you should clean them at least once every few months. Here are a few easy steps for effortless cleaning.

Step 1

In a bowl, mix baking soda and water in a proportion of 2:1.

Step 2

Take a soft bristle toothbrush and dip it into the mixture, then gently rub it on your keychain.

Step 3

After brushing your keychain for a few seconds, put it into another bowl filled with clean water. Rinse it well.

Step 4

Use a soft towel to pat the metal keychain dry. You'll notice that it has regained its natural shine.

Car Keychain FAQs

Q: What can I attach to my keychain besides keys?

Besides hooking your keys, you can also attach other essentials to your keychain, like a screwdriver, pen drive, small flashlight, and more. Attaching these essentials can make your life easier as you take part in various activities.

Q: Can too much weight on my keychain damage my car's ignition?

According to experts, if you put too much weight on your keychain it may cause permanent damage to your car’s ignition. It can also damage the coating and color of your keychain, so it’s advised not to use more than nine keys or three pounds on a car keychain.

Q: Do keychains contain lead?

Yes, car keychains are made using lead. Try to keep keychains away from small children, as they have a habit of putting everything in their mouths. Sucking metal keychains can be extremely harmful, so avoid this at all costs.

Q: How much should I spend on a car keychain?

Car keychains are priced differently depending on their material, quality, design, number of key rings, and packaging. Other add-ons, like a bottle opener, can also add to their price. In our research, we’ve found that you can buy a great keychain within the $7.99 to $16.99 price range, but make sure to pick a product that fits your requirements and budget.