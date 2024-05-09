Best camping coffee makers 2024: Guide to Yeti, AeroPress, Stanley and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Waking up to the sounds, smells and views of nature is one of the many joys of camping. Complementing this experience with a perfect cup of coffee can elevate your morning to new heights. Whether you're solo on a backcountry trail or with a group at a family campsite, there's a coffee-making product that fits your needs. From rugged French presses to ultralight drips, this guide will walk you through the best ways to enjoy your morning brew in the great outdoors, featuring top products from Yeti, AeroPress, GSI, Stanley and more.

Understanding Your Coffee Needs While Camping

Before diving into the specifics of each product, consider what you need from your camping coffee maker:

Portability: Compact and lightweight are key for backpacking.

Durability: Outdoor gear should withstand rough conditions.

Group Size: Solo drinkers have different needs than a group.

Ease of Use: Simple operation is crucial in an outdoor setting.

Cleanup: Minimal water use and easy cleaning are preferred.

The AeroPress Go is designed for the traveling coffee lover. Compact and lightweight, it stows neatly with all its components fitting inside the mug.

Pros: It brews smooth, rich coffee without bitterness. The total immersion brewing and rapid filtering allow for quick and delicious coffee.

Usage: Ideal for solo campers due to its compact design.

Cleanup: Simple and requires little water, making it perfect for leave-no-trace camping.

This drip coffee maker is one of the lightest on the market, barely adding weight to your pack.

Pros: It offers a straightforward brewing process—just place it over your mug, add coffee, and pour over hot water.

Usage: Best for those who want a no-frills, traditional drip coffee.

Cleanup: Involves simple rinsing, and the nylon filter is reusable.

The AeroPress XL scales up the beloved AeroPress technology to serve two, making it perfect for family or group camping.

Pros: It maintains the quick and easy brewing process while producing more coffee per press.

Usage: Suitable for two people, ensuring you both get your caffeine fix.

Cleanup: Like its smaller counterpart, the cleanup is quick and easy.

This traditional percolator can brew up to 14 cups of coffee, ideal for larger groups.

Options: Available in stainless steel or enamel , both offering robustness in outdoor conditions.

Pros: It’s great for brewing large quantities of coffee and can be used over a camp stove or open fire.

Usage: Perfect for group campers who enjoy the ritual of percolated coffee.

Cleanup: Requires more water and effort in cleaning but is manageable with campsite resources.

Known for its durability and insulation, the Yeti French Press is designed to keep coffee hot for hours.

Pros: It combines rugged construction with the ability to brew creamy and rich coffee. After plunging this French press separates the coffee grounds from the coffee, preventing the bitterness that can come from

Usage: Excellent for colder environments where keeping coffee warm is a challenge.

Cleanup: More involved due to its size and the grounds, but straightforward.

This combines a French press mechanism within a travel mug, designed for both brewing and sipping on the go.

Pros: It’s extremely portable and perfect for those who want to brew their coffee directly in their drinking container.

Usage: Ideal for solo campers who need a quick, efficient, and warming cup of coffee.

Cleanup: Simple, as the press and mug are integrated, reducing the number of items to clean.

This larger version offers the reliability and durability expected from Stanley products, suitable for brewing multiple cups.

Pros: Provides a robust design with excellent heat retention.

Usage: Great for small groups or couples who enjoy a hearty brew.

Cleanup: Similar to other French presses, involves disposing of coffee grounds and rinsing.

This device is designed to be placed on top of the included mug, with grounds placed in the filter for pour over brewing.

Pros: It’s simple, effective, and portable, ideal for precision brewing enthusiasts.

Usage: Best for those who appreciate the ritual and flavor clarity of pour over coffee.

coffee. Cleanup: Involves just rinsing the filter and device.

As the name suggests, this pour over tool folds flat like origami and is crafted from durable stainless steel.

Pros: It’s ultralight and compact, making it perfect for minimalists and solo travelers.

Usage: Excellent for backpackers who don’t want to compromise on the quality of their morning brew.

Cleanup: Extremely easy; just rinse and fold away.

Making the Perfect Camp Coffee

Choosing the right coffee maker for camping depends largely on your needs: the number of people in your group, the type of camping you're doing, and how much effort you're willing to put into brewing and cleanup. Whether you prefer a simple pour over with the MiiR Pourigami or need a large batch from a GSI Percolator, there's a solution that will work for you. Remember, the right start with a perfect cup of coffee can set the tone for a glorious day in nature.

Final Tips

Pre-grind your coffee: Save time and space by grinding your coffee at home. But if you enjoy the art of manual grinding, here are a few options.

Heat water efficiently: Use a camp stove or a small kettle to boil water quickly.

Pack out your grounds: Always practice Leave No Trace principles by packing out used coffee grounds.

All of this seem like too much work? Here are a few instant coffee options for you to consider.

Enjoy your adventure with the perfect cup of coffee, starting your day off right and making your outdoor experience unforgettable.