Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Every vehicle has a recommended octane number for fuel. While most cars on the road fill up with 87-octane unleaded, some recommend or even require 91 or 93 octane gas. Octane booster additives are used to restore lost horsepower and acceleration. You add them to your fuel tank before filling up. Here are the best octane boosters that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$2.79 at Amazon

Key Features

Restores lost horsepower

Prevents engine knocking

Boosts octane over 2 rating numbers

Use with gasoline and ethanol E10 and E15

Treats up to 20 gallons of fuel

This Rislone Hy-per Fuel Octant Booster is one of the cheapest products you can use to boost your horsepower. This product can restore lost horsepower, prevent engine knocking and boost your octane rating over two rating numbers. This product can be used with gasoline, ethanol E10 and E15

$4.28 at Amazon

Key Features

Restores lost power and acceleration

Cleans fuel intake

Made with jet fuel

Reduces knocking and pinging

Treats up to 21 gallons of fuel

This STP Octane Booster is made with jet fuel and can clean your fuel system while boosting your octane numbers. One bottle of this booster can treat up to 21 gallons of fuel.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Safely increases octane

Helps improve engine power

Helps engine efficiency

Reduces detonation

Cleans fuel injectors

Treats up to 18 gallons of fuel

This K&N Performance Octane Booster safely increases octane numbers and improves horsepower. This booster can also clean your fuel injectors and increase your engine's efficiency. One bottle of this K&N booster can treat up to 18 gallons of fuel.

$8.88 at Amazon

Key Features

Increases octane boosters by 3 rating numbers

Adds reliable performance

Lubricates rings

Improves cylinder life

Recommended for 4-stroke engines only

This Lucas Oil Octane Booster can increase octane ratings by three numbers. It can improve cylinder life and lubricate piston rings. This booster is recommended for four-stroke engines only.

$15.10 at Amazon

Key Features

Raises octane by 3 rating numbers

Increases horsepower

Stabilizes fuel

Reduces engine knocking and pinging

Helps fuel economy

Works with all ethanol blends

This Royal Purple Max Boost Octane Booster can raise octane by three rating numbers. This booster can also increase horsepower, stabilize fuel, improve gas mileage and reduce engine knocking and pinging.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Treats octane between 94 to 116

Suitable for high compression, turbocharged and blower motors

Anti-corrosion

Prevents carbon build-up

Prevents phase separation

The BOOSTane Professional Octane Booster can treat octane between 94 to 116. It’s suitable for high compression, turbocharged and blower motors. It can also be used in boats, motorcycles, ATVs or any other 2-stroke or 4-stroke engine.

How do octane boosters work?

Octane boosters are added to the gas tank before a fillup and will raise the octane level of your fuel. Horsepower will be restored and engine knocking reduced.

Are there any downsides of using octane boosters?

Octane boosters can boost your car’s performance a little bit, but there are limits. According to driving.ca, “adding octane booster to premium gas doesn’t turn a sled into a rocket.” There can also be an issue if too much octane booster is used on a regular basis. If you drive a car that uses 89, 91 or 93 octane gas and you opt for a lower rating and add an octane booster to it, it will damage your engine over time. Some octane boosters contain lead or metal-based additives that can harm your engine as well.

Octane booster vs fuel injector cleaner

Fuel injector cleaners are meant to clean up carbon deposits in the fuel system to improve engine performance and fuel efficiency. On the other hand, octane boosters increase performance and efficiency by increasing the octane of your fuel.