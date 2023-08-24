Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are a lot of tools used to make measurements, but if you want the most accuracy, then digital calipers are your best bet. The average person may be unfamiliar with this tool, but it's incredibly versatile and can help anyone with DIY projects at home or at work. They have digital displays to show exact increments. They can be useful for measuring nuts and bolts, woodworking, making jewelry and other small objects. Here are the best digital calipers that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$19.33 at Amazon

Key Features

Measuring Range: 0-6 inches/150mm

3 measuring modes

Stainless steel construction

LCD digital display

Powered by a 1.5v LR44 battery

Battery lasts up to 8 months

This VINCA DCLA-0I 605 Electronic digital Vernier Micrometer Caliper Measuring Tool is powered by a high-quality 1.5v LR44 battery. It has a LCD screen and 3 different measuring modes. This digital caliber arrives fully calibrated and is ready to use as soon as you remove it from the packaging.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling digital caliper on Amazon

Affordable price

4 measuring modes

Large LCD Screen

Auto-off

Measures in inches and millimeters

This Adoric Digital Caliper 0-6” Measuring Tool is the #1 best-selling digital caliper on Amazon. It has four measuring modes and a measuring range of 0-6 inches/150mm. This caliper comes with a pre-installed battery along with a spare when it runs out.

$25.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Vernier caliper

IP54 rating for water resistance

Dust-resistant

Made with polished stainless steel

Extra battery included

Upgraded hard case

The REXBETI Digital Caliper 6-inch Measuring Tool is made from polished stainless steel and is IP54 waterproof and dust-resistant. The measurements are easy to read on the large LCD screen. It can measure outside, inside, step and depth.

$32.99 at Amazon

Key Features

3 unit conversions

Stainless steel frame

4 measuring modes

Auto shutoff

Wide application

The Kynup Digital Caliper has a measurement range of 0-8 inches/0-200mm and an accuracy of ±0.001”/0.02mm and resolution to 0.0005 inches/0.01mm. It has 3 measuring modes and can measure in inches, millimeters and fractions. It has a pre-installed battery and two more spares are included with your purchase.

$114.50 at Amazon

Key Features

Measures 0 to 6 inches

Digital LCD screen

Resistant to water, oil and dirt

Measures inside, outside, depth and step values

SR44 silver oxide battery

This Mitutoyo Advanced Onsite Sensor (AOS) Absolute Scale Digital Caliper measures inside, outside, depth and step values. It’s made from steel and the advanced onsite sensor makes the caliper resistant to water, oil and dirt.

How accurate is a digital caliper?

Most digital calipers measure between 0 to 6 inches while some measure a little further. They have accuracy of 0.02mm and resolution of 0.01mm.

What are the disadvantages of digital calipers?

Digital calipers make precise measurements but there are a few factors that can hinder their effectiveness. In extreme heat or cold temperatures their measurements can be less reliable. Some of them are waterproof but not all, and that can also be an issue.

Dial vs Vernier vs Digital calipers

Dial calipers don’t have an analog dial and don’t require batteries, they tend to only have one unit of measurement but are accurate when being used. Vernier calipers have a ruler to show their measurements and don’t require batteries, their readings may also be a bit difficult to read. Digital calipers have instant readings displayed on a LCD screen, they are accurate and easy to read. They are also more expensive than vernier and dial calipers and are battery-powered.

Digital caliper vs micrometer

Micrometers and digital calipers are similar and can often get mixed up. Many product listings tend to use their names interchangeably but there are a few key differences to take note of. According to Reid Supply, “where micrometers are more specialized and offer a narrower range of measurement, calipers offer a wider range of applications, compromising accuracy to achieve versatility”.