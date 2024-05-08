This Blink Mini security camera 2-pack is 40% off today at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It seems that with every passing year, more and more families are choosing to add a few security cameras to their home, whether that be for keeping an eye on a kid in the other room, a pet while you're away or, you know, just general security. There are tons of serviceable options out there but right now, thanks to Amazon's Pet Day sale event, there's a pretty great 40% off deal on a pair of Blink Mini cameras, bringing the price for the 2-pack down to just $29.99. In addition to being an affordable solution for keeping an eye on your pets, they're full-featured security cameras that come out of the box with a whole host of features and, like many others, offer a subscription plan (just $30 or $100 per year, depending on your tier) to unlock even more features like saving and sharing clips. You can check out the deal for yourself right here or learn more just below.

It's not uncommon to experience some anxiety when you're leaving your house for an extended period of time. That anxiety only worsens if you have a pet at home. A modern solution to this problem is to invest in some type of in-home security camera so you can check in on your property and your pets with your phone whenever you feel like it. This Blink Mini is as good a cam as any, and right now this 2-pack is available for 40% off thanks to the Amazon Pet Day sale. You just plug them in, set them up and then check in live via the Blink app. These cameras also include 2-way audio, so you can talk to your pet as well (as long as your disembodied voice doesn't spook them). For even more options and control you can choose to subscribe to the Blink subscription plan, but it's not required. However, "To save and share clips, [you'll have to] choose from an optional Blink Subscription plan (sold separately) for cloud storage, or ... a Blink Sync Module and USB flash drive (each sold separately)."

Key specs

1080p HD video

Motion detection

Night vision

Alexa-compatible

30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is included

Includes 2 cameras w/ mounting kits and stands, 2 USB cables and 2 power adapters