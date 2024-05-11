Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Air conditioning can be the most valuable appliance in your home during hot weather. A lot of homes have an AC unit built in, but a lot don't. So consider getting a portable air conditioner. They can be plugged into the wall outlet and cool a single room or even a full home depending on the size of your house. Here are the best portable air conditioners currently for sale online.

$449.99 at Amazon

This Black+Decker Air Conditioner is currently the #1 best-selling portable air conditioner on Amazon. It has 3-in-1 functionality, operating as an air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier. It has an LED screen and a remote control that can be used up to 22 feet away. The washable filter slides out and can be cleaned and then placed back into the portable AC.

Keys specs

Cooling Power 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE)/8,400 BTU (DOE)

Voltage: 115 volts

Cooling Range: 700 Sq. Ft.

Noise Level: 54 dB

Refrigerant: R-32

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio: 6.2

Dimensions: 14.06"D x 16.5"W x 27.09"H

Weight: 59.8 lbs

Warranty: 1-year limited

$301.67 at Amazon$301.67 at Walmart

The SereneLife 3-In-1 Portable Air Conditioner has enough cooling power to cover up to 350 Sq. Ft. and is great for cooling a single room. This unit has an automatic swing mode with a moving wind vent that maximizes air circulation. This is one of the best budget-friendly options for portable cooling.

Key specs

Cooling Power 8,000 BTU (ASHRAE)

Voltage: 120 volts

Cooling Range: 350 Sq. Ft.

Noise Level: 55 dB

Refrigerant: R-32

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio: 9.8

Dimensions: 13.8"D x 14.6"W x 27.2"H

Weight: 46.3 lbs

Warranty: 1-year

$344.74 at Amazon$351.00 at Walmart

The Frigidaire Portable Air Conditioner is a 3-in-1 unit with 3 fan speeds and a built-in air ionizer to prevent you from breathing in harmful particles. This AC saves its previous settings and continues operation with its previous configuration after power is restored to the unit.

Key specs

Cooling Power 6,500 BTU (ASHRAE)/6,500 BTU (DOE)

Voltage: 115 volts

Cooling Range: 250 Sq. Ft.

Noise Level: 52 dB

Refrigerant: R-32

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio: 6.7

Dimensions: 13.82"D x 16.57"W x 13.82"H (HWD?)

Weight: 63 lbs

Warranty: 1-year limited

$379.00 at Amazon

This portable air conditioner and dehumidifier from Westinghouse can quietly cool a room up. Its dehumidifying features can remove up to 63 pints of moisture from the air per day and can cover a surface area of up to 4,000 Sq. Ft.

Key specs

Cooling Power 12,000 BTU (ASHRAE)/7,250 BTU (DOE)

Voltage: 115 volts

Cooling Range: 550 Sq. Ft.

Noise Level: 52 dB

Refrigerant: R-32

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio: 9.18

Dimensions: 13.82"D x 13.5"W x 27.2"H (HWD?) ?

Weight: 56.2 lbs

Warranty: 2-year limited

$499.99 at Amazon$649.00 at Walmart

This dual inverter LG Portable Air Conditioner is very energy efficient and can conserve up to 40% more energy than LG non-inverter models. The Smart WiFi connectivity and LG ThinQ technology allow you to use your smartphone or voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control your settings.

Key specs

Cooling Power: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE)/10,000 BTU (DOE)

Voltage: 115 volts

Cooling Range: 500 Sq. Ft.

Noise Level: 53 dB

Refrigerant: R-32

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio: 7.9

Dimensions: 30.43” x 18.11” x 19.4” (HWD?) ?

Weight: 70.99 lbs

Warranty: 1-year limited

Frequently asked questions

How to choose the right portable air conditioner

When deciding which air conditioner to get, you will have to think about what room you want to cool and find out the square footage of it. You will also need to make sure you pick a unit with a large enough BTU rating (British Thermal Units) to supply enough power to cool the room

What are the different types of BTU ratings?

There are different types of BTU ratings you need to be aware of when choosing an air conditioner. There is ASHRAE or American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers that measure the cooling capacity of an air conditioner. Another popular BTU type is DOE which stands for Department of Energy that measures how much heat can be removed by the AC unit.

How to install a portable air conditioner

Installing a portable air conditioner is pretty easy, and most of them have wheels so they can be moved around. First, make sure you have an area with enough space to put your air conditioner. Then, attach the hose to the back of your unit and connect it to the exhaust. Next, place the exhaust hose in an opening of a window so it will have access to the fresh outside air. Now plug the unit into a wall outlet and turn it on and enjoy your cool air.

Portable air conditioner vs traditional central air

A traditional HVAC system offers cooling for the entire home while portable air conditioning can only cover a single room.