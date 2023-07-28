Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Truck beds that are uncovered and often exposed to the weather can wear over time. In order to protect your pickup truck bed and tailgate, then consider getting a truck bed liner. These products can be applied via spray or with a roller, and will preserve your bed by protecting it from UV rays, rust, corrosion and abrasions without harming your paint job. Here are the best truck bed liners that are currently available on Amazon.

Up to 7 Sq. ft of coverage

Functional cure in under 12 hours

Up to 24 hours to fully cure

Easy to use

Works on multiple surfaces

This Herculiner Aerosol Spray Truck Bed Liner is suitable for surfaces made from bare metal, wood, concrete, fiberglass, rubber, plastic and PVC. It will make your truck bed look good as new and will add resistance to skidding, rust and corrosion. This spray works quickly, as it will have a functional cure in 10 to 12 hours and will fully cure in 24 hours.

Skid-resistant finish

32 Fl. oz

Quick drying

Covers up to 40 Sq. ft

Prevents scratches, rust and corrosion

This Rust-Oleum Automotive Truck Bed Coating creates a durable liner that protects your truck bed from scratches, rust, corrosion and harsh weather. This coating will become dry to the touch in less than 2 hours and can cover up to 40 Sq. ft from a single 32 Fl. oz can.

Impact, scratch and UV-resistant

Protects against chemicals, corrosion and salt water

Ideal for spot repairs

Simple and clean application

This RAPTOR Basalt Gray Bedliner spray is a simple way to handle small jobs and spot repairs. This coating is resistant to UV rays, scratches and impacts. It also protects against chemicals, corrosion and salt water. No clean up is necessary for this product, just spray and give it time to dry.

2k urethane texture coating

Waterproof

Covers up to 42.5 Sq. ft

Tintable base

Great surface adhesion

Over 50 color tint options

This Custom Coat Urethane Spray-On Truck Bed Liner Kit offers great adhesion to your truck beds surface and is tintable with 50 different colors to choose from. This coating is waterproof and will protect your truck bed from heat and UV rays. This product includes a 21 fl oz. can of tintable truck liner base and an 8 fl oz. can of Custom Coat hardener.

Water-based

Polyurethane protective coating

Functional cure in under 12 hours

Up to 24 hours to fully cure

Works on multiple surfaces

This HERCULINER HCL1B8 Brush-On Bed Liner Kit offers anti-skid protection against rust, abrasions and dents. The polyurethane protective coating offers resistance to fading, chipping and peeling and will keep your truck bed looking new. This coating functionally cures in under 12 hours and fully cures in 24 hours.

How to install a truck bed liner

To install a truck bed liner, make sure it’s parked in a dry area where it’s safe from rain. First off, you have to prep the area by cleaning it thoroughly. Next, apply the coating by spraying or rolling it depending on the product you chose. Next you must let it dry according to the package's instructions

How long does it take to dry?

How long the liner takes to dry depends on the brand you are using, but most of them take under a day to dry and become fully functional.

What surfaces can a liner be used on?

Truck bed liners aren’t only for trucks and their rear beds, but for other surfaces as well. Most of them work on metal, plastic, concrete, PVC, fiberglass and wood.