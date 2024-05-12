Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Oil changes can get a bit messy if you don’t have the proper tools or technique. Before starting, you need an oil drain pan to catch the old oil. These pans are designed to hold a large amount and are essential to keeping your floor clean. They can also save you money since you won’t have to pay for an oil change from an oil shop or dealership. Oil drain pans are also good for other messy jobs like draining your transmission or radiator fluid. Here are the best oil drain pans currently for sale online.

$11.04 at Walmart

This FloTool Less Mess Drain Pan is one of the best budget-friendly options for draining your own oil. It can also be used for large radiator flushes.

Key specs

Capacity: 20 quarts (640 oz)

Material: Plastic

Compatibility: All liquids

Weight: 1.53 pounds

Dimensions: 22.05 x 48 x 6.75”

Warranty: 90 days

$17.75 at Amazon

The Performance Tool Heavy-Duty Quart Oil Drain Pan has a low-tapered end design that prevents spills while draining oil. This pan is made from high-quality plastic that is chemical-resistant and is built to last.

Key specs

Capacity: 2.8 quarts

Material: Plastic

Compatibility: All liquids

Weight: 12 oz.

Dimensions: 8.6 x 16 x 2.75”

$28.99 at Amazon

This Chapin Low Profile Oil Drain Container is made with 100% recycled polymer and has a large capacity. This portable oil drain pan has a leak-free rubber gasket to stop leaks and spills and a dedicated place to rest your oil filter.

Key specs

Capacity: 12 quarts (11.4 liters)

Material: Recycled polymer plastic

Compatibility: All liquids

Weight: 4.3 lbs

Dimensions: ‎14.75 x 14.75 x 4.63”

$13.66 at Amazon $10.59 at Walmart

The Custom Accessories Oil Drain Pan can stop you from spilling oil and keep your garage and shop floors clean. This pan can effectively hold all types of liquids and has a maximum capacity reaching 6 quarts.

Key specs

Capacity: 6 quarts

Material: Plastic

Compatibility: All liquids

Weight: 8 ounces

Dimensions: ‎13 x 13 x 4.25”

$22.20 at Amazon

This Neiko Oil Drain Pan has a convenient design that is easy to use. It has dual front handles, a large front handle and a pour spout to help you carry the pan and pour out the liquid when you’re done.

Key specs

Capacity: 2 gallons

Material: Recyclable polyethylene plastic

Compatibility: All liquids

Weight: 1.25 lbs

Dimensions: 20.00 x 15.50 x 5.00”

$29.75 at Amazon

Funnel King Green Oil/Coolant Drain Pan has 4 E-Z grip handles that make it easier to carry and maneuver.

Key specs

Capacity: 4 gallons

Material: Propylene plastic

Compatibility: All liquids and most die-cutting machines

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Dimensions: 11” x 11” x 15.75

Frequently asked questions

How to use an oil drain pan

Before getting started, make sure you have complete access to the underbody of your vehicle so you can properly reach the drain plug. First, pop open your hood and open the filler cap at the top of your engine to help the oil flow out quicker. Then get under your car and use a ratchet to remove your drain plug and let the oil flow into the pan. Once the oil is fully drained, add a new crush washer to the drain plug.

How to change your own oil

If you are planning on changing your own oil completely, then check our tutorial from Autoblog Wrenched on how to change your own oil and filter .