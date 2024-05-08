Snag an REI Co-op membership before the Anniversary Sale, their biggest sale of the year, and get $30 back

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As we edge closer to the REI Anniversary Sale, starting on May 17th—undoubtedly the biggest sale of the year for outdoor enthusiasts—there's a unique opportunity that savvy shoppers should not overlook. REI is currently offering a special promotion for new Co-op members that not only presents immediate benefits but also paves the way for future savings, especially with the upcoming sale. Here's why you should consider joining the REI Co-op today and how it can amplify your shopping experience before the big sale kicks off.

Get your REI Membership here

The REI Co-op membership is a gateway to a multitude of savings and exclusive benefits, and there's an immediate perk that makes joining now particularly appealing. Through May 16, 2024, new members can earn a $30 bonus card by simply making a $50 purchase and adding a lifetime membership for a one-time $30 fee to their cart. This bonus card will be emailed to new members and can be used for future purchases, effectively making the membership fee almost negligible.

Get more out of the Anniversary Sale

Joining the REI Co-op before the Anniversary Sale begins is like getting a VIP ticket to a festival. Not only do you get in, but you also enjoy some of the best perks available. As a member, you'll receive access to exclusive deals and promotions that are typically more lucrative than those offered to non-members during these major sales events. Additionally, with the 10% Co-op Member Rewards on eligible purchases, the savings can significantly stack up, particularly during such a high-profile sale where your shopping list might be longer than usual.

Year-End Benefits That Keep on Giving

Beyond the immediate perks and the enhanced sale experience, the REI Co-op membership offers a lifetime of benefits that any outdoor enthusiast would find invaluable:

Member-Exclusive Discounts: From 20% off on REI bike and snow shop services to up to 33% off on rental gear, the savings extend across various needs and services.

Free Shipping: Members enjoy free U.S. standard shipping on all orders, adding to the convenience and cost-efficiency of shopping online.

Access to the Member Collection: This includes early access to curated products, limited-edition gear, and one-of-a-kind collaborations that aren’t available to the general public.

Sustainable Choices: Through REI’s Used Gear Program, members can buy and trade-in gently used gear, helping both your wallet and the planet.

With each new membership, REI makes a $5 donation to the REI Cooperative Action Fund, supporting local communities and environmental causes. Furthermore, members gain access to exclusive events and have the opportunity to influence the co-op's future through annual votes on the REI board of directors.

For those looking to maximize their benefits, the REI Co-op Mastercard is an exclusive offer for members that provides an additional 5% back in rewards on all REI purchases. This is on top of the standard 10% back from the Co-op Member Rewards. For purchases outside of REI, the card offers 1.5% back in rewards, enhancing your overall savings and benefits from being part of the co-op.

The opportunity to join the REI Co-op comes with an immediate reward that effectively covers the cost of membership, setting the stage for unprecedented savings at the upcoming REI Anniversary Sale and beyond. By becoming a member before May 17th, you're not just preparing to save big during the sale; you're investing in a lifetime of benefits and becoming part of a community that values outdoor adventures and environmental stewardship. Don't miss out—make your move before the sale, and start reaping the rewards today.