Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are regular wrenches that almost everyone is familiar with, and then there are impact wrenches. Impact wrenches can do everything a regular wrench can do but much faster. They can also take on more heavy-duty tasks that manual wrenches cannot. They have a high amount of torque, which makes the most stubborn nuts and bolts easy to remove. Most of them are cordless and battery-powered, but some of them are wired and work just as well. Here are the best impact wrenches available for sale online.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Cordless impact wrench kit

3.0A lithium-ion battery

1 hour fast charger

Up to 330 lb-ft of torque

Maximum RPM of 2,000

½” chuck size

The AVID POWER Cordless Impact Wrench is powered by a 3.0A lithium-ion battery that reaches a maximum of 2,000 RPM and up to 330 lb-ft of torque for tightening and 770 lb-ft of loosening torque. This wrench has a special friction design where it holds sockets onto the anvil better than a standard bearing ball.

$79.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Corded

1/2 “ hog ring anvil

Maximum RPM of 2,200

Up to 450 ft-lb of torque

7.5 amp motor

3 year limited warranty

This PORTER-CABLE Impact Wrench has a plug-in cord and is powered by a 7.5 amp motor. It reaches a maximum of 2,200 RPM and up to 450 lb-ft of torque. Socket changes are made simple with its ½” hog ring. This wrench comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

$165.00 at Amazon

Key Features

5.0Ah lithium-ion battery

Extreme Protection Technology

Brushless motor

Maximum RPM of 3,2000

Up to 430 lb-ft of torque

Long lasting battery life

This Makita Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench is powered by a large 5.0Ah lithium-ion battery. It reaches up to 3,200 RPM and up to 430 lb-ft of torque. The wrench has three forward and three reverse auto-stop modes to increase efficiency while working.

$244.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Maximum RPM of 2,400

Up to 700 lb-ft of torque

½” hog ring anvil

Magnesium gearcase

LED light

3 year limited warranty

This DEWALT 20V MAX XR High Torque Impact Wrench is equipped with a lithium-ion battery and has 700 lb-ft of torque and 1,200 lb-ft of breakaway torque. It can reach up to 2,400 RPM and has a ½” hog ring anvil with a detent pin. There is a LED light with a 20 second delay to add invisibility in low light conditions. A 3 year warranty is included with the purchase of this wrench.

$213.82 at Walmart

Key Features

REDLITHIUM battery

Up to 1,400 lb-ft of maximum torque

Up to 1,000 lb-ft of fastening torque

4-mode drive control

½” friction ring anvil

This Milwaukee High Torque Impact Wrench is powered by a REDLITHIUM battery which is a unique type of lithium-ion battery that lasts longer and has extra protection from overloading and overheating. It can reach 1,400 lb-ft of maximum torque and 1,000 lb-ft of fastening torque.

What are the benefits of an impact wrench?

Impact wrenches have various benefits that make them worth the price. Their high torque output gives them a major advantage over other drills and wrenches. They can work much faster than other wrenches and come as either wireless or they can be plugged in.

Are there any disadvantages with impact wrenches?

The biggest downside of impact wrenches is the price. They can cost around $100 or much more and if you don’t use it often then it may not be worth the price.

Impact driver vs impact wrench

The names are similar, but they are different. According to Pro Tool Reviews, “An impact driver is a screwdriving specialist. Use one for slotted, Phillips, square, Torx, and other fasteners with a head that requires a driver bit to install. Turn to the higher power of an impact wrench for fastening and loosening nuts and bolts.”

Impact wrench vs torque wrench

Impact wrenches are power tools that are recommended for more serious projects such as taking apart heavy-duty equipment or removing tires while torque wrenches are more practical for basic work that can be done by hand.