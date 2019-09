West Coast Editor James Riswick: This thing is so unbelievably cool. It's a truck, but it's electric and futuristic and stylish as hell. I don't know what kind of life I'm leading where this thing could be used, but I sure like the possibilities. It reminds me of the rover Mark Watney drives in The Martian, which is also very cool. Seriously, could be my favorite concept car ever.

Social Media Manager Michael Ferrara: Dune buggy! This is vehicle of the (apocalyptic) future. Audi nailed it on design, inside and out. I'm a fan of all the windows and natural light; the more, the better.