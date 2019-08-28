Porsche made no mention of the hot-rodded, Turbo-badged model when it released the updated Macan in 2018. The range-topping variant of the SUV quietly sat out the 2019 model year, but it's back for 2020 with a downsized engine, quicker acceleration, better brakes and a meaner demeanor.

Engineers sent the previous Turbo's twin-turbocharged, 3.6-liter V6 engine back to the parts bin, and dropped the familiar 2.9-liter six between the Macan's fenders. Also found in S-badged evolutions of the Cayenne and the Panamera, the V6 is twin-turbocharged to deliver 434 horsepower from 5,700 rpm to 6,600 rpm and 405 pound-feet of torque from 1,800 all the way to 5,600 rpm. The horsepower picks up right where the torque drops off.

The Macan Turbo takes 4.3 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, though selecting the optional Sport Chrono package shaves three tenths of a second from that time. The six-cylinder engine spins the four wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission, while improved brakes coated in an ultra-hard layer of tungsten carbide keep the cavalry in check. Porsche notes the coating reduces brake dust — and it fitted white brake calipers to drive its point home.

The visual modifications are minor at best. Look closely, and you'll spot a new-look front end characterized by three big air intakes. Walk around back to find a light bar that connects the rear lights while emphasizing the SUV's width, and a redesigned spoiler. Twenty-inch wheels come standard.

The list of standard equipment includes an Alcantara headliner, 18-way power-adjustable sport seats for the front passengers, and, for those not interested in listening to the sport exhaust system's serenade, a 665-watt, 14-speaker sound system by Bose. The Turbo shares its infotainment system and its 10.9-inch touchscreen with other Macan variants, but it inaugurates an optional Qi wireless phone charger that will be available across the range.

Porsche will begin shipping the 2020 Macan Turbo to its American dealers during the fourth quarter of 2019. Pricing starts at $84,950, including a $1,350 destination charge. To add context, the entry-level, 248-horsepower variant of the 2019 Macan carries a base price of $51,150, including a $1,250 destination charge.