Earlier this year at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in April, Mercedes-Benz revealed its latest addition to its crossover SUV lineup: the compact GLB-Class. It’s essentially the GLC-Class’s baby brother and is basically aimed at those who thought the GLA-Class was a bit impractical with its incredibly low-slung and raked roof. But in good old Mercedes tradition, Mercedes-AMG naturally got their hands on the model to create its own variant, which was revealed on the Internet just yesterday. Say hello to the new GLB 35.

Taking the new GLB, Mercedes’ in-house performance division applies its own touches, consisting of a much sportier appearance both inside and out, and of course more power. That comes in the form of the same “M260” turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder that we first saw in the new A 35 AMG sedan. It produces 302 horsepower bolstered by 295 pound-feet of torque, considerably more than the standard GLB 220’s 221 hp and 258 lb-ft. Sending power to an AMG-tuned 4MATIC all-wheel system is an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT dual-clutch automatic for a not-so-shabby 0-60 time of just 5.1 seconds.

"With the new GLB 35 4MATIC we are extending our product portfolio by adding a highly attractive model for an active target group that attaches special importance to versatility.” Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG GmbH’s CEO said in a statement. “This also includes the optional seven-seater capability of our new compact SUV, though without having to sacrifice the genes typical of an AMG. Because in its segment, our GLB 35 likewise fulfills our brand promise of driving performance.”

Complementing the GLB 35 AMG’s impressive straight-line performance is an AMG-tuned fixed-rate sport suspension. But AMG’s adaptive “Ride Control” setup is optional should customers want a little more flexibility with controlling the ride and handling.

As with other AMG models, one can adjust the response and behavior of the throttle, engine, transmission, steering, traction and stability controls, and the optional adaptive suspension with AMG’s Dynamic Select profiles.

And like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class on which it’s loosely based, the new GLB 35 will get Mercedes’ latest “MBUX” intelligent infotainment system and displays with some AMG touches.

Should one need extra seating as well, a third row of two seats is optional. Though we'd imagine because of the GLB 35's compact dimensions, they'll be best reserved for young ones.

Prices haven’t been divulged just yet. But the GLB 35 AMG is slated take its official worldly bow at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month to take on the likes of the Audi SQ3 and the rumored BMW X2 M, should it hold to be true. Sales are scheduled to commence in the U.S. in late 2020.

Though should this not be enough performance for you and the GLB-Class has your attention, we're confident a more powerful GLB 45 is on the way with the same crazy 416-hp "M139" 2.0-liter turbo-four as the A 45 AMG sedan, as per some spy shots we've saw in May.