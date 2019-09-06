These are the Smarts that have turned forbidden fruit for our market. The mini-car maker calls the new Smart ForTwo EQ, ForTwo Cabrio EQ, and ForFour EQ a "new generation," but that refers to the comprehensive swap to electric powertrains and elimination of ICE options, not major platform changes. Smart has offered ED "Electric Drive" versions for 12 years, and the current 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 159-kilometer (99 miles) don't change.

Outside, two distinct grilles have been swapped a single grille placed lower on a more vertical front fascia on the coupe and four-door models. The ForTwo and ForFour get slightly different takes on the grille, however, the ForTwo's smiley face grille flanked by fog lights, the ForFour's trapezoidal grille housing its fog lights. Smart logos formerly placed on the mesh are replaced by small logotype on the front hood on both models, and the mesh can be painted in body color for the first time.

Other highlights outside include optional full-LED headlights and new LED taillights. Inside, a new center console provides more and better storage options, able to hold "the largest smartphones" or two cups of coffee with the removable cup holder. Larger phone storage will come in handy since the new infotainment system is entirely phone-based. The Smart EQ app has also been redesigned to incorporate feedback from users, bringing deeper integration with smartphone widgets and the Apple Watch, as well as extra functionality for services like car sharing, parking, finding the car, and even how to pack the Smart most efficiently.

More colors join the palette. The ForTwo's body panels and Tridion cell can be dressed in Carmine Red and Gold Beige, and Lime Green is a new hue for the body panels only. The ForFour adds Ice White for the body and the Tridion Cell, Steel Blue for the body alone. A new black and blue fabric interior gets set off with top-stitching and accented trim pieces. And four new wheel designs come in either 15- or 16-inch sizes.

A simpler package structure is expected to make ordering easier. The same four trims carry over: Base, Passion, Pulse, and Prime. Three option packages start with Advanced, which includes infotainment, a front armrest, and an audible parking warning system. Stepping up to Premium adds a panoramic roof on the hardtop, a wind-stop on the convertible, a reversing camera, and a stowage net for center console. Going to the top-tier the Exclusive package means full-LED headlights, a rain and light sensor, fog lamps with a cornering-light function, ambient lighting inside, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.