Ferrari just officially revealed the convertible version of the 812 Superfast, and it’s called the 812 GTS. Not Spider, or Aperta or anything in between, just GTS. Frankly, it’s likely going to be even more enjoyable than the regular 812 Superfast on account of its open-air configuration. Ferrari alluded to the sound being downright glorious on a couple of occasions already.

“The result is a full-bodied V12 sound in the cabin in all kinds of driving but which is particularly appreciable when the roof is open,” Ferrari says. “The electric rear screen, which acts as a wind-stop, makes the car truly usable with the top down, while, with the top up, it [the rear screen] can be left open to allow occupants to continue to luxuriate in the naturally-aspirated V12’s unique soundtrack.”

Yeah, we sure would love to “luxuriate” in the noises that 6.5-liter V12 is making. Power isn’t changed between the GTS and Superfast, so it’s still making the same 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. The 8,900 rpm redline is the real draw here, and we can’t even begin to imagine how epic it sounds with the top down. Ferrari claims this amount of power makes the GTS the “most powerful production spider on the market.” Fantastico.

As you stare at the car, it’s pretty easy to tell what Ferrari did to turn this into a “convertible.” The roof is a power-operated hardtop, and there isn’t a whole lot to it. That big panel behind your head with the twin flying buttresses opens up to allow the roof to sit under it all, leaving passengers with a relatively small opening above their heads. Still, that’s plenty of opening to let the wind mess up your hair and the exhaust note to more easily reach your ears.

Ferrari says it had to redesign the rear of the car to make this work. From the windshield forward, it’s basically an 812 Superfast, though. The buttresses set it apart from the Superfast the most, as the coupe just has a long, sloping glass rear. Ferrari also changed the rear diffuser design in order to compensate for the loss of downforce from the elimination of the rear wheel arch bypass duct.

The last major mechanical change Ferrari made for the GTS comes via the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission in the form of shorter ratios. What does all this mean for the performance? The 812 GTS will get to 62 mph in under 3 seconds and all the way to 124 mph in only 8.3 seconds. Its top speed is also exactly the same as the Superfast at 211 mph. The slowest thing about the car is the roof, and even that isn’t bad, opening in 14 seconds at speeds up to 28 mph.

There is no price attached to the 812 GTS at the moment, but if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. The 812 Superfast starts at a sky-high $335,275, so expect this one to be around $400,000. That’s before options, and Ferrari will certainly allow you to spend much more if you so desire.

Enjoy it while it lasts, folks. We’re not sure how many more naturally aspirated V12-engined cars Ferrari has up its sleeve after the transition to forced induction. This could be one of the last chances you get at a new one.