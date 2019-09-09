Porsche is making room in its 911 Carrera stable for a pair of new all-wheel-drive 2020 models, following up this summer’s reveal of the base model in the 992 generation and last fall’s debut of the 911 Carrera S in Los Angeles. Welcome the 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet.

In terms of engine specs, the new models follow the base-level 911 Carrera’s script, with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six powertrain putting out 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. Launch times are also the same, with a 4.0-second 0-to-60 mph time for the coupe with the standard PDK eight-speed, or 3.8 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Both are better than the outgoing coupe version with PDK by a tenth of a second. The Cabriolet versions get to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and 4.0 seconds, respectively. Top speeds are just a hair lower than the rear-wheel drive versions, at 180 mph and 179 mph.

The new AWD versions also feature the Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive dampers of the base-level 911 Carrera, which brings selectable “Normal” and “Sport” modes, the same staggered-diameter wheel setup — 19 inches in front and 20 at the rear, or an optional 20/21 configuration — plus the same 13-inch grey cast-iron brakes with four-piston calipers on all four corners. And like other 2020 911 variants, Wet Mode is standard, offering the ability to detect water on the road and precondition the stability control and anti-lock brake systems, and warn the driver, so you can pull up vehicle settings accordingly. You can also order the Porsche Torque Vectoring, which is standard on the 911 Carrera S and 4S.

On the outside, the only visual differentiation from the 911 Carrera 4S are the exhaust openings, with one rectangular tailpipe on either side of the rear fascia instead of the 4S’s twin pipes. Option for a Sport Exhaust and those rectangular openings morph into ovals. Both the Coupe and Cabriolet get the same full-width LED light strip across the rear.

The interior sticks with the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S blueprint, with redesigned seats and new Porsche Communication Management system with a 10.9-inch touchscreen and improved connectivity, plus five buttons on the control panel that re-create the look of classic toggle switches.

Both are now available for order and should arrive in U.S. showrooms early next year. The 2020 911 Carrera 4 starts at $106,050, including the $1,350 destination fee, while the Cabriolet version climbs from $118,850.