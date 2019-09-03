BMW has released a limited-edition variant of the M4 coupe, developed in honor of its M division's 48th anniversary. While that's an unusual milestone to mark, the M4 Edition ///M Heritage is likely the coupe's swan song, and a sign that its replacement is right around the corner.

The M4 Edition slash-slash-slash-M (we'll leave out the slashes from now on) Heritage is available in three carefully chosen exterior colors called Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue, and Imola Red II, respectively. Fans will immediately know why BMW selected those three shades; they represent the colors of the M emblem. Every example also receives a carbon fiber roof panel accented by a decorative stripe that echoes the aforementioned emblem, and grey, 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is decked out with contrast stitching color-coded to each available hue, a bevy of carbon fiber trim accents, plus a sprinkling of model-specific badges that will let your passengers know they're not riding in a regular M4. Leather-upholstered sport seats come standard.

The M Heritage edition is based on the M4 coupe equipped with the optional Competition Package, so its 3.0-liter straight-six engine is turbocharged to deliver 444 horsepower at 7,000 rpm, and 406 pound-feet of torque between 2,350 and 5,500 rpm. Rear-wheel drive is the only configuration offered, but BMW lets buyers choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic controlled via shift paddles. The M4 takes 3.8 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop in its quickest, two-pedal configuration.

BMW plans to build 750 examples of the M4 Edition M Heritage, though it hasn't revealed what percentage of the production run will be earmarked for the American market, or how much each one will cost. All variants of the next-generation 4 Series are nearing the end of their respective development cycle, so we expect to see the second-generation M4 sooner rather than later.