The inevitable has, well, happened: The F8 Tributo has received a drop-top twin in the form of the 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider. It's pretty much exactly what you would expect. Most of the body is identical to the Tributo except for the power retractable hardtop that replaces a targa-style roof panel and the rear window, leaving large flying buttresses with the top down. The drawback to the removable roof is that you can no longer view the engine through the window, as that panel also hides the top and mechanisms.

Powering the F8 Spider is the same turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 as the coupe. It still makes 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. It's a high-revver, too with a redline of 8,000 rpm. The V8 is coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Being a convertible, the Spider does add an extra 154 pounds over the coupe, and thus is a touch slower. The 0-62 mph time is unchanged at 2.9 seconds, but on the way to 124 mph, the Spider takes 8.2 seconds versus the coupe's 7.8 second time. It does have the same 211 mph top speed as the coupe, though.

Pricing and availability have not been announced for the F8 Spider. We expect it will have a price premium over the coupe's $274,280 base price.