It's finally here, the next-generation 2020 Land Rover Defender. The vaunted little off-roader is back in both two-door 90 and four-door 110 variants. And it absolutely looks the part with its retro design. Underneath, though, the Defender is really a tiny Range Rover.

From the outside, the Defender is a thoroughly modern take on its boxy predecessor. It's a simple two-box shape, but every corner and edge has been given a soft and slightly chunky curvature. Tributes to the original are everywhere including the front headlights that have round elements inside a squared-off shape, the slightly sloping contrasting roof, the small skylights at the back, and the sheer vertical tail. The rear tailgate still swings open on a vertical hinge and you can still have a full-size spare mounted to it. The grille is a slim piece with a single bar across the middle like many modern Land Rovers. The thick C-pillar is an interesting design feature, though it probably results in a nasty blind spot a la the Toyota FJ Cruiser. And to get an idea of its size, the Defender 90 is a little over a foot longer than a Jeep Wrangler, and the Defender 90 is a little less than 10 inches longer than the Wrangler Unlimited. Both Defenders are a few inches wider and taller than the Wrangler, too. Worth noting is that the Defender uses an all-aluminum chassis, the platform of which is called D7x. According to Land Rover, this is the stiffest SUV it has ever created.

Land Rover also has a whole line of accessories, 170 to be exact, ready to be applied to the Defender. As you can see in the images, they include fairly basic things such as a roof rack and bumper guard. But there are more off-road-oriented options such as a minimalist intake snorkel and a winch that's smartly integrated into the front bumper.

Inside, the Defender looks suitably rugged, much more so than its chic, urban-adapted cousins. The dashboard is quite plain and upright, and features a large amount of shelf space for storage as well as integrated grab handles. The materials look like a durable plastic on most of the dash. There is some wood trim that appears in the center console and on the doors, along with many exposed bolts to emphasize the utilitarian nature of the Defender. The shifter sits up on the center stack with the climate controls, which is important because the Defender is available with a front bench seat that does away with the center console. On the topic of seating, the Defender 110 is available with a third row of seats, though only with the front bucket-seat arrangement for a maximum occupancy of seven. The Defender 90 naturally has just two rows, but with the front bench can hold up to six people in close quarters.