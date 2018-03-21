slide-7273574

Among the many ways you can measure the health of an automaker – quality, owner satisfaction, resale value – one of the interesting ones is loyalty, measured by whether someone trades in his or her existing car for another of the same brand, or not. It's interesting because it gives an idea whether a company is building cars people like, and whether owners trust that brand to deliver again.

Edmunds has published the results of its latest survey revealing how loyal people are to each brand. We've assembled the most and least loyal brands here. There are a number of predictable results, and a couple of surprises. Click on for more.