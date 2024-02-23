20 new electric cars we're excited are coming soon in 2024 and 2025

There’s never been a bigger crop of electric vehicles to choose from, and there are many more to come. Heck, some of them are even worth getting excited over. There are a host of EVs arriving in 2024 and 2025 have us itching to get behind the wheel.

Some, like a spiritual successor to the VW bus, are arriving quite soon, while others, like a new product from Tesla, haven’t been revealed yet but are expected before the end of next year. Some are powerful luxury EVs, others will fill an underserved segment at an affordable price. All use electricity instead of an internal combustion powertrain. Here are 20 electric cars we’re excited for in 2024 and 2025.

Audi A6 E-Tron

Audi is hard at work developing an electric version of its A6 sedan. The A6 E-Tron has already been shown as a concept, and Audi designer Wolf Seebers has said of it, “I can promise you that a lot of what we're showing here will be available and seen on the road.” There’s also an Avant wagon version in the works, which we’ve seen rolling around as a camouflaged prototype. We’re hoping the Avant makes its way to the U.S., but we’re not holding our breath.

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac’s electric Escalade is coming soon — we’ve been spotting prototypes on the roads around Detroit already. We expect the 2025 Escalade IQ to go into production soon, with deliveries by the end of the year. It’ll be worth the wait, too, with up to 750 horsepower and 450 miles of range.

Cadillac Vistiq

Slotting just beneath the mighty Escalade IQ, the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq will be another three-row electric SUV. We don’t have a lot of details about this handsome ute yet, but we can expect them later this year, and for the Vistiq to be launched in 2025.

Chevrolet Bolt

The Chevy Bolt is dead. Long live the Chevy Bolt. GM CEO Mary Barra has confirmed that the budget EV nameplate will return in 2025. Her latest comments suggest, though, that only the slightly larger Bolt EUV will rise from the grave. It will use GM’s Ultium platform, and retake its place below the soon-to-arrive Equinox EV as Chevy’s entry-level electric vehicle.

Dodge Charger Daytona

Dodge has made no secret about its electric Charger replacement, with the first concept debuting in all its rumbly glory. We saw a pre-production unit in January 2024, and the production Charger Daytona two-door fastback will debut in March, riding on Stellantis' STLA Large platform.

Hyundai Ioniq 7

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will serve as an electric counterpart to the Hyundai Palisade, and a close cousin to the excellent Kia EV9. Hyundai previewed the Ioniq 7 in 2021 with the Seven Concept, with three rows of seating and an interesting exterior design. We expect to see the real thing show up some time in 2024.

Jeep Recon

After the launch of its 4xe plug-in hybrids, Jeep will take the full step into the battery-electric arena. Jeep previewed the Recon EV with a surprise reveal in 2022. It looks to be a true off-roader, but it won’t be a replacement for the Wrangler, which we’re hoping to also see in EV form in the near future.

Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep teased the electric Wagoneer S alongside the Recon back in 2022, and more recently has provided better exterior and interior images of the sporty-looking SUV. And it doesn’t just look sporty, with 600 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. We expect it to reach production for the 2025 model year.

Lotus Emeya

Lotus is going electric, and expanding int more practical market segments with the likes of the Eletre SUV. But it’s not abandoning its sporty roots. We’re looking forward to the Lotus Emeya electric sedan, which is expected to reach production this year. We don’t have all the details yet, but its dual motors should get it to 62 mph in a claimed 2.8 seconds, and it will be able to charge quickly, taking advantage of 350-kW DC chargers.

Lucid Gravity

After the thoroughly impressive Air sedan, Lucid Motors’ second EV will be the Gravity SUV. Coming in late 2024, the Lucid Gravity should be a three-row vehicle with genuine family-friendly space, a tech-filled luxury cabin and truly impressive EV credentials, like a driving range of 440 miles.

Maserati MC20 Folgore

After spending time with the slinky internal-combustion MC20, we’re very excited about the Maserati MC20 Folgore expected in 2025. It will follow two other Maserati EVs, the Grecale Folgore and Granturismo Folgore. Full specs for the electric MC20 haven’t been released yet, but Sandro Bernardini, the man responsible for the second-generation GranTurismo, said it will be "absolutely be more powerful" than its 621-horsepower gasoline-burning counterpart. Perhaps it’ll even get the three-motor 1,207-horsepower powertrain from the GT.

Mercedes-Benz EQG

Mercedes is bringing its storied off-roader, the G Class, into the future with the EQG. First shown as a concept in 2021, Mercedes has said the electric G-Class will use four motors and a battery with a capacity of roughly 100 kilowatt-hours. Slated to launch in mid- to late-2024, the EQG is looking good so far, as we’ve seen in spy photos.

Mini Aceman

Mini will debut its first standalone EV, the 2025 Mini Aceman, later this year. The name was introduced on a concept in 2022, and spy shots show the product should adhere pretty closely to the vision. It’ll be a little smaller than the Countryman, and feature a 54.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. We’re looking forward to learning more details soon.

Polestar 5

Polestar has a number of vehicles on the horizon, but the one we’re most excited about in the near-term (at least until the sexy 6 arrives) is the Polestar 5 based on the Precept concept from 2020. Slated for 2024, the Polestar 5 is likely to be the brand’s sleekest model since the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid. We love a grand-touring fastback, and Polestar design and an electric powertrain sound like lovely ingredients.

Porsche Macan Electric

It's coming in the second half of 2024, and our drive of a Porsche Macan Electric prototype has already given us something to look forward to. Even the base Macan 4 Electric will boast over 400 horsepower, and will have an appropriately high price tag ($80,450) to boot.

Ram 1500 REV

Looking quite similar to the gas-powered Ram 1500, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV will do big truck things (like tow up to 14,000 pounds) with big truck range (up to 500 miles) and big truck power (654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque). We expect production to begin toward the end of 2024.

Rivian R2

We’ve been seeing more of the Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV on our travels all over the country. Now, Rivian is ready to add a slightly smaller and more affordable, but still rugged, offering to its portfolio, which we expect to outsell its bigger siblings. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 for the 2026 model year. As of this writing, we’re just days away from the reveal of the R2.

Tesla Redwood

In 2023, Elon Musk said that Tesla is working on two new products. One of those, codenamed Redwood, is rumored to be a mass-market compact crossover. According to sources, production of this Redwood will commence production in mid-2025.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the VW ID. Buzz on our shores. This reborn icon comes to us as a three-row van with impressive torque and neat little windows. Our first drive of the European version has us eagerly awaiting American deliveries this year.

Volvo EX90

Volvo’s electric answer to the XC90, the 2025 Volvo EX90, is set to begin production in South Carolina in the first half of 2024. With a starting price of $77,990, this luxury three-row SUV will compete with the slightly more expensive Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, BMW iX, Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X.