2024 Porsche Macan EV revealed with up to 630 horsepower

Though we've actually driven prototypes of the electric 2024 Porsche Macan, only now are we getting the bulk of the details. And they sure are impressive. Dual motors, all-wheel drive and plenty of power are available on each trim (just two to start with). They are more expensive than the gas versions, but they are offering a lot of performance for the money. Let's dive in.

The Macan range will start with the Macan 4. Its pair of motors can deliver a maximum of 402 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. These numbers, as with the Macan Turbo that we'll discuss shortly, are in Launch Control mode with overboost. As such, normal output will be a bit lower, like on the Taycans. Those motors will then take the Macan 4 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 136 mph.

Next up is the Macan Turbo (yes, Porsche is continuing this whole "Turbo" terminology on electric cars). Its motors make a combined 630 horsepower and 833 pound-feet of torque, which can get it to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It has a significantly higher top speed, too, at 161 mph. Additionally, the Turbo gets rear-wheel torque vectoring via an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential.

Both trims come standard with adaptive air suspension, and the shocks have dual valves for plenty of adjustability. Rear-wheel steering will be an option for the Macan, too, which will be a first for the model line.

They also each get the same battery pack. It has a total of 100 kWh of capacity, 95 of it available. Like the Taycan, it's an 800-volt architecture that can take advantage of DC fast charging speeds up to 270 kW. On a 400-watt charger, speeds drop to 135 kW. On the 800-volt charger, Porsche claims a charge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. Range is still unannounced, though. Stay tuned for that closer to release.

Performance aside, the electric Macan is larger than its gas-powered counterpart. It's about 2 inches longer and wider, while the wheelbase stretches 3.4 inches longer. Height remains the same, though. Porsche claims impressive aerodynamics for the Macan with a coefficient of drag of just 0.25 compared to 0.35 for the gas version. To help achieve that, the SUV features electronically controlled grille panels plus an active rear spoiler.

Inside, the Macan gets a Taycan-like interior with a low dash and minimal physical switchgear. The standard displays for both models include a 12.6-inch instrument screen and a 10.9-inch infotainment screen. The infotainment system is based on Android Automotive, but it does retain Apple CarPlay compatibility. Cargo space comes in at up to 18 cubic feet behind the rear seat (varies based on specification) and 46.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. There's also a 2.9-cubic-foot frunk, and the Macan can tow up to 4,400 pounds.

Pricing isn't cheap at $80,450 for the Macan 4, and then $106,950 for the Macan Turbo. The Macan 4 is roughly comparable to the gas-powered Macan S, which starts around $73,000. It has less power (375), but is actually 0.3 second quicker to 60 and has a higher top speed. It is cheaper than the Macan GTS, which is just over $88,000 with 434 horsepower. Meanwhile, the electric Macan Turbo doesn't really have anything close in the lineup to compare to. Porsche is accepting orders now, and deliveries are expected in the second half of this year.

